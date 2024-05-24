New to The Street TV Announces Episode 575 with its Four Business Guest Interviews, Airs as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET Episode 575: 1). Pharmaceutical – Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) ($TELO) 2). La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) 3). Performance Golf 4).Gondola’s MySafeTank™ – newtothestreet.com

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street announces broadcasting of its national business show that will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street airs episode 575 on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following four (4) corporate interviews:

1). Pharmaceutical – Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TELO) ($TELO) (“Company”) interview with Chris Chapman, MD, Co-founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Medical Officer.

2). Real Estate – La Rosa Holdings Corp’s. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) interviews with Joe La Rosa, Founder and CEO, Deana La Rosa, Chief Operating Officer , and Peter Goldstein , CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund, and Author: “The Entrepreneur’s IPO.”

3). Golfing Online Platform – Performance Golf’s interview with Brixton Albert, Founder and CEO.

4). Financial Product – Gondola’s MySafeTank™ interview with Brian Dumont, Co-Founder, CEO and President.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King is with Chris Chapman, M.D., the Co-founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Medical Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) ($TELO) (“Telomir”) (“Company”). Telomir is a pharmaceutical company in the pre-clinical stage focused on groundbreaking studies in aging. In 2009, a Nobel Prize winner discovered telomere caps, a protective layer covering chromosomes. Dr. Chapman explains that the scientific community has yet to further advancements in the reduction or growth of telomeres after cell divisions. As time passes, telomeres shorten themselves, which causes aging and other age-related diseases. TELO is working to develop a drug, TELOMIR-1, that could increase telomere lengths, decreasing human aging. The Company went public on the NASDAQ Market in February 2024, receiving $5.8M in proceeds; working capital management needed to advance the development of the drug. With an experienced team of scientists, business experts, and advisors, Telomir is moving forward with pre-clinical trials with the expectation of entering Phase 1 FDA trials in 2025. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – https://telomirpharma.com/ .

Joe La Rosa, Founder and CEO, and Deana La Rosa, Chief Operating Officer of La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) (“Company”) are at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . Together with Peter Goldstein , CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund, Author: “The Entrepreneur’s IPO,” and New to The Street’s TV Host, they talk about the Company. La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) is aggressively changing the home buying/selling real-estate marketplace with innovative technology and a new disruptive business model. A typical real-estate company has complicated revenue models that many sales agents don’t completely understand, or the value matrix is unattainable. La Rosa Realty’s unique brokerage model is agent-centric, with 100% commission that integrates an AI technology platform to serve its agents better, offering multiple revenue streams. Peter Goldstein helped LRHC go public in October 2023 . Peter talks about the current IPO market listings during Q1 of 2024 and the forthcoming IPOs in queue. “The Entrepreneur’s IPO,” Peter’s book, is a must-read for any entrepreneur thinking about going public, offering insight that small to medium-sized businesses are well suited to go public; IPOs are not just for large $1B market cap “Unicorns.” La Rosa was his ideal client to go public; management understood that an IPO wasn’t impossible and was successful on a NASDAQ listing. Peter Goldstein is also a co-host on New to The Street’s “IPOMarket” segment with Jane King . Deana La Rosa explains that La Rosa’s agents are everything, creating a culture focused on three values: family, passion, and growth. Each day, no matter the size of an accomplishment, LRHC has “Win Meetings” where everyone at La Rosa celebrates individual successes. Management is always looking for collaborative events to broaden the workplace experience. Joe informs viewers that those three keywords explain the reasons “Why” LRHC is successful and not a focus on “What” makes them successful. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit La Rosa Holdings Corp. – https://larosaholdings.com/ .

Brixton Albert, Founder and CEO of Performance Golf (“Performance”), talks about the Company with TV Host Jane King from New to The Street’s New York Stock Exchange Studio . Performance Golf is an interactive online platform that helps golfers get better faster. The subscription platform allows players access to some of the world’s best golf instructors, who can offer direct online coaching or tutorial videos. Performance through digital courses, training ads, specialized golf clubs , and AI can provide a one-stop place to improve a golfer’s gameplay. Brixton says slicing the ball is about 90% of golfers’ problems. The “One Shot Slice Fix” is one of the platform’s most popular digital products subscribers seek. The second most popular product is the “Single Strike Sequence,” which provides instructions on better ball contact. The SF1 Driver golf club has built-in 5-unique features that can assist in a remedy for slicing. The Performance Golf app’s AI technology can evaluate a swing problem from the video and send back a swing-fix AI-generated video with the suggested corrections for improvement. With many online resources, YouTube videos, and golfing publications, information overloading doesn’t provide a single-source solution like Performance offers on its platform. Golf is the sport that makes the golfer’s game worse without proper practice and coaching. The platform has some of the best golfing coaches in the world and one-on-one coaching ; otherwise, in-person lessons for the average golfer are unavailable. Hank Haney, Martin Chuck , David Leadbetter , and other recognized coaches are available on the platform. Anyone learning to play golf or looking to improve their overall golf games can become a subscriber by going to the Company’s website – Performance Golf . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Performance Golf – https://www.performancegolf.com/ .

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, Brian Dumont, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Gondola , talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about the Company’s MySafeTank™, a No /Low Volatility financial product. MySafeTank™ provides retail investors with a financial product with built-in guarantees to minimize risks and taxes. The No Volatility product provides a steady growth rate, while the Low Volatility product tends to follow the S&P 500 index. The rate of returns can change over time, but with MySafeTank™, the returns are never less than zero. Each product option safeguards the client’s investment dollars to grow net values. Brian explains that many investors are always concerned about taxes, volatility, and liquidity when they make an investment decision. MySafeTank™ offers a safe and secure solution for those seeking a low-risk investment strategy. Anyone can visit https://www.mysafetank.com/contact-us to request an online personal finance questionnaire. Gondola will send back an estimate of a possible No/low-risk, No-tax investment return strategy. MySafeTank™ uses an AI component to interact with clients, but when a client decides to move forward with an investment, a live representative will help the client open accounts. The Company’s name, Gondola, means a vehicle or vessel that carries or ferries someone or something safely. Ski Gondolas carry skiers safely to mountain tops, and the Company’s MySafeTank wants to manage retail investors’ money safely for the best returns and tax outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Gondola’s MySafeTank™ – https://www.mysafetank.com/ .

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) ($TELO)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) ($TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps to reverse age-related conditions potentially. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which increases the chance of contracting several degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis – https://telomirpharma.com/ .

About La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC):

La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments . In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa’s business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management – https://larosaholdings.com/ .

About Performance Golf :

Performance Golf is a leading online golf instruction company that provides golfers of all levels with the tools and resources they need to take their game to the next level. Performance Golf aims to help 1 million amateur golfers play the best golf of their lives and enjoy every minute. Everything a golfer needs to reach their full potential is available at Performance Golf, LLC. Performance Golf has grown into one of the world’s leading online golf instruction companies by consistently providing the highest quality instruction and resources available to experienced and novice golfers alike. Play the best golf of your life every day. Join Performance Golf – https://www.performancegolf.com/ .

About Gondola :

Gondola is the culmination of Brian and Kevin Dumonts’ combined 40 years as financial advisors. Realizing that their unique approach to financial planning could help more people than their clients, Brian and Kevin started Gondola to provide tax-free, liquid, and non-volatile solutions to help as many people as possible. With Gondola’s MySafeTank™, your financial earnings are safeguarded and tax-free. Access your money whenever you want without penalty – https://www.mysafetank.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street.” Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://newtothestreet.com/ .

