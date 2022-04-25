New to The Street TV Announces Episodes Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT New to The Street’s 336th TV episode, Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT, features the following four (4) 1). B2 Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG) 2). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) 3). Society Pass, Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) 4). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) New to The Street’s 337th TV episode, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT, features the following four (4): 1). Cryptocurrency – Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) 2). Cryptocurrency – NoLimit Technology (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) 3). Cryptocurrency – LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) 4). Gaming – Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS)

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its episodes #336 and #337 of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow, Tuesday night, April 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.

New to The Street’s 336th TV episode, which airs on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT, features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). B2 Digital, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: BTDG) interview with Mr. Greg P. Bell, CEO.

2). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Society Pass, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOPA) interview with Mr. Dennis Nguyen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman.

4). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB: SFOR) interview with Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

Episode # 336

Re-airing tonight on New to The Street TV, Monday, April 25, 2022, Mr. Greg P. Bell, Chief Executive Officer at B2 Digital, Inc .’ s (OTCPINK: BTDG) interview. Greg updates TV Anchor Jane King and viewers about BTDG’s three business avenues: building and growing the minor league MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight venues, growth and expanding ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness, and production and distribution of its digital content. Revenues year-over-year are up , and Greg gives his future revenue projections on all aspects of operations. MMA fight revenues are up because of more monthly fight programs and from the sale of food, beverages, and souvenirs at these venues. Spartan Fitness, LLC is a jiu-jitsu training facility located in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Company expects to open its second facility soon. The digital content business continues to grow from the sales of pay-per-view fees from streamed MMA fights and a Metaverse platform. A subscriber can join the B2 Fighting Series, an MMA Metaverse event platform, and enjoy VR (Virtual Reality) fight experiences as a spectator at a live event. Expect Mr. Bell to be back on the show in the future, giving updated information regarding the Company’s growth.

Airing on New to The Street TV tonight, Monday, April 25, 2022, Mr. John Lai, CEO / President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with TV Anchor Jane King. John provides viewers with his corporate updates. The injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitative treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable treatment . Veterinarians see continued successes, and dog and horse owners see excellent results with less pain and more mobility. Since Spryng mimics cartilage and last about 1-year per injection, competitor products appear to be no match in cost-benefit comparisons. PETV’s corporate studies continue between Spryng and competitors’ products, giving veterinarians empirical, comprehensive, and marketable data. John talks about hiring seasoned personnel who became regional managers so the Company can handle and expand its growth. John announces its upcoming launch of petvivocares.org, a website dedicated to donating the Spryng product to charitable non-profit animal rescues and assistance organizations. “Word of Mouth” and conference participations seem to be the best form of marketing PETV’s Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology. Soon, PetVivo is rolling out its feline product for cats with osteoarthritis.

New to The Street TV airs tonight, Monday, April 25, 2022, TV Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. Dennis Nguyen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA). Talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with TV Anchor Jane King, Dennis explains the Company’s loyalty rewards program. With business operations primarily in Southeast Asia and South Asia, Society Pass seeks to grow its digital ecosystem, creating loyalty rewards from merchants and consumers based on millions of daily transactions. With multiple business verticals in fashion, travel, food/beverage, and media, the growth continues at SOPA. Dennis talks about the power of women holding key positions at the Company, whose workforce is 60% women. South and Southeast Asia are a demographic with over 720 million people, median age of 26-32, and 70% technology integrations, a compelling market for Society Pass. The Company went public on NASDAQ in 2021, and Dennis explains the many fiduciary responsibilities in building the next-generation digital ecosystem. Viewers can expect future interviews with updates on SOPA’s customer loyalty and merchant participation using its ecosystem.

Tonight, Monday, April 25, 2022, New to The Street TV re-airs Mr. George Waller’s, Executive Vice-President, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB: SFOR) in-studio New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) interview with TV Anchor Jane King. George gives the viewers an update on the Company and its SafeVchat™ Secure Video Conferencing platform. Before the Covid-19 outbreaks, the global market for video conference software products was about $2B, and now, 2-years later, the market is over $60B. Most products on the market have severe technological flaws which allow hackers to breach videos and steal viable and valuable information. George explains the very secure, technologically advanced SafeVchat software and its user growth. The healthcare sector continues to be a growing clientele at Strikeforce, so much so that Strikeforce applied for HIPAA approvals to ensure compliance necessary to work with healthcare providers. George provides an example of how medical providers can interact on location with patients, nurses, and other doctors using Strikeforce’s SafeVchat™ Secure Video Conferencing .

Episode #337

New to The Street’s 337th TV episode, which airs on the Fox Business Network tomorrow, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT, features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Ariva, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) interview with Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations.

2). Cryptocurrency – NoLimit Technology ’s (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) interview with Rafael Groswirt, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency – LGCY Network’s (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) interviews with Mr. Justin Waiau and Mr. Wes Wade, Co-Founders.

4). Gaming – Splinterlands.com’s (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) interview with Jesse Reich (“aggroed”), CEO.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations, Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV), joins the New to The Street TV show explaining to Anchor Jane King the Company’s global and local tourism and travel networks. Using the Company’s cryptocurrency token, $ARV, Ashlee passionately explains the foundation of Ariva and the first of its kind crypto platform used for everything related to travel. With the creation of a Defi travel blockchain ecosystem, Ariva connects travelers in many ways, reducing costs and aggravations that typically occur when traveling. Ashlee explains Ariva’s goal of becoming an actively used token, a commonly used exchange for travel and tourism. Ariva is designing and developing three ecosystems. The Ariva.World, Ariva.Club and Ariva.Finance platforms provide users with a unique, one-of-a-kind experience different from traditional travel/tourism. One of its main aims is to eliminate the complexity and difficulty of using the local currency in the destination country. The Ariva.Club, a social media platform, awards tokens for users to interact with others in the community, sharing inputs about travel experiences. A staking feature is forthcoming in the ensuing months ahead, and a Metaverse platform is coming soon. Ashlee reveals that since its inception in May 2021, Ariva now has over 200,000 members and growing.

New to The Street TV airs tomorrow, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, TV Anchor Jane King’s interview with Rafael Groswirt, CEO at NoLimit Technology’s (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) (“NoLimit”). Rafael explains to TV Anchor Jane King and the viewers the NoLimitCoin’s betting protocol blockchain. Rafael explains how centralized sports betting platforms work, whereas money is on a single platform in a custodial account. Players on legacy sports betting platforms must submit to lengthy verification procedures to deposit or withdraw their funds in fiat currencies. NoLimitCoin is different because it is a decentralized platform with the end-user having total control of the money held in their wallet . Betting funds are immediate, except for the normal KYC (Know Your Client) verifications when opening accounts. The NoLimitCoin platform’s “Smart Contract” allows end-users to make multiple bets on several different sportsbook sites, not locking betters into only one site. The end-users receive their winnings into their crypto wallets, and NoLimit receives the platform fees. Rafael explains how the Company must be fully compliant with all State and Federal betting laws, rules, and regulations. He talks about the recent and pending approvals in overseas jurisdictions. The “Smart Contract” on betting wagers held in a decentralized platform makes NoLimitCoin a unique and user-friendly experience currently unavailable with large betting sites. DraftKings and FanDuel, the two most prominent sports betting sites, now control 90% of the industry and hold the majority of $5B in betting deposits. Rafael explains NoLimit’s goals of being the most attractive betting platform regarding cost, efficiency, and return for money. Viewers can learn more about NoLimit at https://nolimitcoin.org/ . This interview segment initially aired on April 03, 2022.

New to The Street TV re-airs tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, TV Anchor Jane King‘s in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interviews with Mr. Justin Waiau and Mr. Wes Wade, Co-founders at LGC Y Network Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY ). The Company is a blockchain entity with a community-based focus on a truly decentralized platform network. $LGCY will operate its blockchain on the TRON network , enabling crypto developers with the tools to create dApps (decentralized applications). Wade talks about its partnership with Diamond Atlas, a Venture Capital firm building a governance application. Once completed, the app will give end-users in the $LGCY community staking and dividend options. Justin explains that anyone can join the $LGCY community with their gas tokens to participate in the creation of dApps. The $LGCY community fund withholds 1/3 of the $LGCY token’s supply for staking, and the community votes on using the rewards from staking. The design of the staking rewards is for perpetuity, with available funds to foster and grow good ideas; a decentralized venture capital platform, with the community voting on the agreed funding projects. Favorable vote outcomes eliminate any single significant holder control over proposed project submissions. The perpetual debt fund, the Myriadex DEX (decentralized exchange), and the developers’ tools make for a remarkable $LGCY blockchain. Viewers can learn more about the $LGCY Network at https://lgcy.network/ and https://lgcyscan.network/ . This interview segment initially aired on April 17, 2022.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s in-studio NASDAQ interview with Jessie Reich (“aggroed”), Chief Executive Officer at Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) . Jessie explains the genre of the gaming platform; you buy cards, you play, you battle and earn prizes, all embedded in the blockchain. Competitors all have different ways to “Play-to-Earn,” but Splinterlands’ ecosystem enables players to earn tokens through various gaming strategies, tournaments , and digital asset utilization. A key demand is ownership of digital land assets, which at Splinterlands is a scarce digital resource. With over 1.8M subscribers and 750,000 active gamers, players want digital land ownership. Splinterlands only has 150,000 plots of digital land, so demand is high for ownership on the gaming platform. “aggroed” talks about the roll-out of a music platform, the first featuring Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, where Splinterlands created an exclusive NFT drop, Waka Spiritblade NFT . The NFT sold out very quickly, 30 seconds. He talks about the Company’s meeting with Warner Music , which is looking for creative new ideas to engage musicians with fans, bridging NFTs, Gaming, AR (Augmented Reality), and the Metaverse. As a decentralized gaming platform, players are in control, and they dictate the ecosystem platform on their terms doing a game. Splinterlands makes it easy to earn daily; even impoverished players can make money on the gaming platform, giving them capital to spend on tangible items to live. The legacy businesses and financial institutions have shut down operations and financial accesses during this Ukraine-Russian War. “aggroed” sees more decentralization and acceptance coming since cryptocurrencies don’t cease operations during geopolitical turmoil.

About B2 Digital Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG):

B2 Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities Network, which is comprised of ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships. The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, and creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to create additional revenues from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year. The B2 Training Facilities segment operates primarily through its ONE More Gym brand and Spartan Fitness Facilities brand. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up the B2 Training Facilities segment at a pace of 15 new locations over the next three years. Both ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company’s Live Events segment. – https://www.b2fs.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection to treat lameness and other joint-related affliction, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians – https://petvivo.com/ & https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA):

Society Pass, Inc . (NASDAQ: SOPA) is building the next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform in Southeast Asia and South Asia. The Company’s technology ecosystem enables companies to work together synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. It is all about generating customer loyalty and revenues for merchants and ease of transactions for consumers. As more merchants and consumers register on the platform, more transaction data becomes available. More data generation creates opportunities for developing more loyalty programs – https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees, and partners in real-time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are ProtectID ® which offers 2-factor “Out-of-Band” authentication across many methods and devices for protection. This approach leverages the 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service, or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®, keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information, becoming the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI in the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all-device password vault with a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product, secure SafeVchat , is a video conferencing product. The Company’s fifth product is PrivacyLoK, a keystroke encryption product that manages your camera & video – https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) :

Ariva, Inc . (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) launched its cryptocurrency $ARV in May 2021. The Ariva ecosystem focuses on uses in the global and local tourism and travel networks. The project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers. Previous travelers’ experiences and comments, making bookings with cryptocurrencies, earning crypto money from their reservations, and valuable content sharing are part of the Ariva experience. The project aims to achieve active use in the tourism and travel industry, one of the world economy’s largest and most important industries. Ariva aims to produce a cryptocurrency trade exchange and ensure that $ARV is actively used in the tourism industry – https://ariva.digital/ .

About NoLimit Technology (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) :

NoLimit Technology (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) (“NoLimit”) provides the opportunity for people all over the world to experience the joy of playing fantasy sports without the strict regulations and high expenses that are characteristic of existing fantasy sports platforms. By implementing NoLimitCoin (Symbol: NLC2), NoLimit is the first online fantasy sports platform to harness blockchain technology. Built on blockchain technology, NoLimit offers four primary benefits which combine to provide a better fantasy sports experience to all users: significantly reduced fees, a fast and easy verification process, practically instant deposits and automatic withdrawals, and protection against unfair practices. This application of cryptocurrencies will revolutionize the fantasy sports industry by providing a fast, secure, and cheap method to fund and reward player accounts- https://nolimitcoin.org/ .

About LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY):

LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) , founded in August 2020, works on delivering the promise of a truly decentralized blockchain. $LGCY is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility, and the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world. One of the shining points of the $LGCY network is the ability of developers to create dApps and customized wallets. The best part is that the applications and uses are limitless because of the capacity for smart contracts to be deployed and executed on its chain. The central focus of the $LGCY Network is the community. A DPoS-based blockchain utilizes a community voting system to determine project funding allocations. $LGCY smart contracts use USDL stablecoin as its gas fee. $LGCY’s goal is to be the most decentralized blockchain in existence – https://lgcy.network/ and https://lgcyscan.network/ .

About Splinterland.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPSS) :

Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) is the first strategy card game to provide a seamlessly integrated marketplace that gives the player FULL CONTROL of their cards. These cards are non-fungible tokens (NFT’s) with real monetary value. Players can buy, sell, or trade these digital assets just like physical trading cards. Splinterlands runs on the Hive blockchain, recording all actions in the game on the blockchain. That means anyone can join the game by creating a Hive blockchain address, making the game permissionless. It also provides Splinterlands with a transparent record of all actions in the game, including battle results, which ensures fairness and transparency. Earn anywhere at any time. Splinterlands is available on both desktop and mobile devices – https://splinterlands.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

