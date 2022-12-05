New to The Street TV Announces FiveCorporate Interviews on its 413th Show Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT Show Features: 1). American Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) 2). Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) 3). Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) 4).Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 5). GMSacha Inchi (OTC: QEDN) ($QEDN) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #412th airing on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s 413th TV episode features the following five (5) corporate interviews:

1). American Made Products – American Rebel, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman, and CEO.

2). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Industry Expert/Advisor

3). Hemp Cigarettes – Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/ Chief Marketing Officer.

4). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions – Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Super Food- GMSacha Inchi’s (OTC: QEDN) ($QEDN) interview with Kate Bahnsen, CEO.

Episode #413

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio welcomes Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB). Inspired by the song “American Rebel,” the Company started in 2015, making American-made safes and concealed carry weapons (CCW) apparel and backpacks. Andy passionately explains the Company’s mission, branded as “America’s Patriotic Brand.” The Company owns eight retail locations selling its products. Additionally, consumers can find products at approximately 400 other retailers and sporting goods stores. The full stand-alone safes are the Company’s flagship product, and along with its CCW apparel/backpacks and weapon lockers, the Company continues to grow. The Company will soon release its e-Bike into the market. The Company will feature its products at the upcoming SHOT trade show in Las Vegas in January 2023. As a patriotic Company – “Made in America,” Andy explains that demand is growing for American-made products, and he is excited about the Company’s future. With a strong social media presence, and websites, www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com , viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc . – http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to the Street’s Co- Host Jane King and Hunter Gaylor have a conversation about the significance of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) (“QCI”). Hunter, who is an industry expert/advisor to QCI, and podcast host of “Hunting Opportunities to Consider,” believes that Quantum Computing, Inc.’s software and hardware solutions can democratize the computer industry, which can solve everyday problems faster and more efficiently. Robert ‘Bob’ Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. , appears on set with Jane King, explaining further about the Company. As a leader in quantum computer software products, QCI’s ecosystem offers end-users easy access to quantum solutions for mainstream uses. Robert explains that current and classical technologies are in every aspect of our lives. QCI has a full stack of quantum software/hardware solutions to bring quantum computations to a new evolution beyond classical technology. Bob explains the significance of the Company’s June 2022 acquisition of QPhoton, Inc., a quantum photonics innovation company that has developed a quantum photonic system (QPS). AI, new drugs, energy, and many other industries can quickly deploy a QCI software solution ready-to-run. Quantum’s flagship product Qatalyst™ is a first of its kind for the marketplace, which does not involve substantial operational and human resource expenses to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King interviews Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, viewers learn about the Company’s hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Jorge explains the Company’s goal in Disrupting Tobacco™ products with hemp cigarettes. The tobacco industry is a $1T global industry, while the hemp and cannabis industry is only at $25B. The growing market share for hemp-based smokable products provides opportunities. Jorge explains the different types of cannabinoid infusions that the Company uses to create other effects, from sleep to energy. Hempacco owns its production facility, has vending machine locations, and has private-label products. The growth in their herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling papers continues. It took the Company two years to create its unique smokable hemp product line. Now, with patents and proprietary intellectual property (IP), the Company is positioned to gain more market share out of the $1T tobacco marketplace. The management team and the Company’s Board of Directors are individuals with unique industry experiences who bring impressive credentials to the Company. The 2018 US Farm Bill allows hemp products to be sold legally in all 50 states and without special taxes. Displayed on countertops, merchants sell CBD-infused cigarettes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. – https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), joins New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Many banks in the US violated banking privacy laws while using Big Tech open platforms to communicate banking information. Some banks used WhatsApp to message clients and for internal uses, which is a privacy violation, resulting in over $2B in fines. The solution is Sekur Private Data’s Sekur products which offer encrypted secure communications and data management. The service platform offers archiving, a requirement for many regulated industries, including banks and other financial institutions. Alain told viewers that growth continues in Central America and other South American countries and expects more small-medium business (SMB) enterprises and governments to sign up for Sekur. In the US market, B2B partnerships are growing, too. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The Company never asks for a phone number to subscribe. Sekur is on track for an exciting 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

From the New to The Street’s Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Kate Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer of GMSacha Inchi (OTC: QEDN) ($QEDN), joins TV Host Jane King to talk about the Company. Established in 2013 in Columbia, the Company creates nutritional products. It looks for sustainable farming initiatives which could help farmers make a better wage and plant crops that are not considered illegal. Known as a super food, the Sacha Inchi plant is grown for its seeds. The plant is high in nine essential amino acids, proteins, and Omega 3,6 and 9. The harvesting is about every 15 days giving farmers a sustainable crop with profits and growing consumer markets. The Company is working on a beverage with only 30 grams of calories and full of nutritional benefits, the only Sachai Inchi seed beverage worldwide. Because it is a seed and not a nut, there are no known allergies from consumption. The Company makes flour out of the seed, which adds nutrition to other food preparations. Also, the Company has products for athletes, pets, and snack food industries. Kate talks about a pending US SEC Reg A offering as either a Tier 1 or Tier 2; upon effectiveness, this will allow the Company to obtain investment funding. Kate believes 2023 will be an excellent year for the Company as it rolls out its beverage and other products into the marketplace. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit GMSacha Inchi – https://gmsacha.com/ .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and now intends to enter the E-Bike market – www.americanrebel.com .

About Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing ,Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst , with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1 , provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco’s operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS: QEDN) ($QEDN):

GMSacha Inchi (OTC: QEDN) ($QEDN) is a Company dedicated to the transformation and commercialization of the Sacha Inchi seed which is rich in omegas 3, 6 and 9, contains 100% vegan protein with the 9 essential amino acids. The Company is working to expand at a national and international level, achieving high-quality standards and competitive prices that will allow them to export their nutritional products. Since 2013 management works to help many communities in Colombia to change crops, many of farmers are illegal farmers, heads of families or victims of the conflict who are looking for short-term crops that have good profitability – https://gmsacha.com/ .

