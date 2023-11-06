New to The Street TV Announces Five Corporate Interviews on its 527th Episode, Airs on the Fox Business Network Tonight, Monday, November 6, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT Episode 527 Features: 1). Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) 2). ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) 3). Bocconi University – SDA Bocconi School of Management / UCapital24. 4). Hope Tian Oil Painting 5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF), is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration gold and silver mining entity with mining claims and business operations in Mineral County, Nevada. Kimberly updates viewers about LGCXF’s current exploration projects and pending drill results. Its Santa Fe Property, a past producer and the Company’s flagship holding, and West Santa Fe claims are active concessions. West Santa Fe is about 15km from the Santa Fe property, and over time, management expects it will eventually merge both holdings into a larger mining plan of operation. The Company’s geological team has completed drilling targets on the Santa Fe holdings, and now they are awaiting results to compile drill data to map mineralization zones. Kimberly explains and updates viewers about the permitting process and how the Company uses the “Notice of Intent” permit. This option is a quicker permit to receive than a “Plan of Operation” permit. Recently, The Company obtained an additional eight sq/km of mining claims contiguous to the Santa Fe mine. A large mining company decided not to maintain its BLM (Bureau of Land Management) permit, letting it expire. Lahontan’s team immediately staked the lapsed claims, now part of the Company’s Santa Fe mining property. In 2024, the Company expects to provide environmental reports and economic feasibility statements and continue to drill and publish results, hoping to maintain a fast-track objective to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Lahontan Gold has a Canadian 43-101 report on its Santa Fe operations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Lahontan Gold Corp. – https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange Studio, sits with Page Tucker, the Chief Executive Officer of ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) (“ProStar”). As a leader in the precision mapping industry, the Company uses cloud-based technology, GPS, and mobile platforms that capture, record, map data, and display underground infrastructures, like pipelines, utility lines, fiber optic cables, water lines, and sewage pipes. Page informs viewers that the Company is transitioning from its development stage into full-scale sales and marketing. The Company recently closed on a $3.5M funding with proceeds earmarked for expanding its sales and marketing for domestic and international markets. They recently hired Louis Suchy as the new Chief Technology Officer, formerly with Akamai as a vice president of Engineering and an expert in scaling cloud-based technologies. Also, the Company appointed Wayne Moore as a Board of Director; he was the former managing director and general partner of Goldman Sachs’ M&A division. Both individuals bring exceptional talent and business acumen to the Company. As ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan becomes more widely used and accepted by construction and infrastructure companies and governmental agencies, it should advance these entities’ operations into the digital age. In 2024, management expects continued growth in sales from increasing its sales and marketing efforts and looks to develop more distribution agreements domestically and internationally. ProStar’s services and products identify critical infrastructures with an immediate digital map location of buried critical infrastructures, reducing construction costs, improving efficiencies, increasing safety, and helping environmentally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit ProStar Holdings, Inc . – https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Stefano Caselli, Dean of SDA Bocconi School of Management , Bocconi University , Milan, Italy, and Gianmaria Feleppa, CEO/Founder of UCapital24 (“UCapital”) are with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Stefano Caselli, the Dean of SDA Bocconi School of Management and Full Professor of Banking and finance at the Department of Finance at Bocconi University, talks about his participation at an international business conference in New York City. The European economy needs a bridge to promote growth, jobs, and market penetration into the US market. Stefano explains that many EU small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have great products and some worldwide exposure. Still, they must grow beyond privately held, family-owned entities to expand into more significant global operations. Of the Fortune 500 listed companies, the EU only has a fraction. Stefano explains the importance of investors making capital injections so that many SMBs can expand into the US. He said that the EU has done great in providing business incentives in the renewable energy sectors and feels that the EU needs more economic bridges to assist other sectors in growing its markets. If investors can see a robust IRR (Internal Rate of Returns) on capital investments, Stefano believes investors will step up capital infusions, assisting SMBs with innovations, growth, and new markets. A financial bridge mechanism between the US and the EU can significantly benefit both economies by increasing GDPs. Ginamaria talks about UCapital’s fintech social media platform and how it offers the investment community new ways to interact. The platform allows the average investor many tools to work with other investors, businesses, and organizations. End-users learn from the experiences of others and create new business opportunities, financial capital formation, and career opportunities. The UCapital dashboard allows for real-time monitoring of financial markets, giving proper signals about macro and microeconomic conditions. With several integrated services, UCapital can match entrepreneurs, business owners, students, and others on its platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit SDA Bocconi School of Management – https://www.sdabocconi.it/en/home and UCapital24 – https://about.ucapital24.com/ .

Hope Tian, Artist/Owner of Hope Tian Oil Painting and an art gallery collaborator, is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King at Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . Hope was born and raised in Beijing, China, and immigrated to the United States to pursue her graduate degree in New York. During her studies, Hope started her 12-year self-taught artistic journey. Hope explains to viewers that all her 5-senses inspired her to create an oil painting. The simplest life events and interactions can give Hope a fantastic vision, turning her canvases into inspirational art. She describes her artistic creations as metaphors: “Wildflowers” and “Potted Plants.” “Wildflowers” is how Hope creates an immediate oil; she picks up a brush and creates the painting. “Potted Plants” is when Hope has a vision; she thinks about how to move the emotion/feeling/idea to art, what type and use of colors, canvas dimensions, and brush strokes. Hope says just like “Potted Plants,” which need nourishment and patience before maturing into beautiful flowering plants, her visions and inspirations sometimes take longer to create. With longer conceptions, Hope draws sketches before starting an artistic oil work. If the art is quickly produced or takes longer to mature, Hope’s use of her emotions and passions fully creates sensational oil paintings. Inspired by life and the world, Artwork by Hope Tian is available for sale, or you can commission her talent for your unique and personal piece of art. You can also find her on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/hope-t-76a363185 . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hope Tian Oil Painting – https://www.hopetianart.com/ .

New to the Street airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment discusses recently hacked data from a popular ancestry genetics company. Recently, hackers obtained records from 23andMe and posted sales of clients’ information on the “Dark Web.” Birthdays, addresses, genetic profiles, and other data taken from the site, millions of clients’ sensitive data, appear to be up for sale. Even though 23andMe is actively working on mitigating the issues , the hack still breached sensitive data. Unfortunately, Big Tech Platforms and entities that use these platforms have limited cybersecurity features. Businesses and individuals continue to deal with hacking issues from open tech platforms, resulting in personal data theft and Business Email Compromise (BEC) . Alain recommends limiting social media interaction, which brings less visibility to one’s personal and business activities. Hackers use social media sites to track potential cyber-targets to steal one’s data. Hackers exploit the weakest link in the cybersecurity footprint. If you use a free, open-source platform for your electronic communications, you will most likely become a hack victim. Alain warns viewers about upcoming holiday seasons where hackers develop bogus holiday commerce sites and special interest campaigns to find vulnerabilities in peoples’ emails, business emails, and corporate technology platforms to steal data. Sekur offers several closed-loop secure encrypted products , limiting the threat of a cybersecurity breach. SekurVPN, SekurMail, SekurMessenger , and other Sekur services are affordable, private, and secure applications available for individuals, businesses, enterprises, telecom operators, and governmental agencies. SekurSend/SekurReply and “Chat-by-Invite ” features can give end-users a secure, encrypted communication platform protecting sender and receivers with built-in parameters that set time, read, and file share limits. SekurVPN, a virtual private network, also hosted on the Company’s wholly owned and operated servers in Switzerland, adds another layer of privacy, not tracking internet traffic and has end-users always appearing to be in Switzerland. The Company has a PROMO CODE: PRIVACY; subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions on all services for five years and offers a one-month free trial for its SekurVPN. Sekur never asks for phone numbers, never collects or sells data, never data mines, never logs IP addresses, never uses 3rd party software/hardware providers, and never “Heatmaps” data. Remember, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates in Switzerland, a country with very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . “What is your privacy worth?”

About Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF):

Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF): is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan’s flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of Gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit-constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue aggressively exploring Santa Fe during 2023 and begin evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release – https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ (* Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report, Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023 – The Technical Report is available on the Company’s website and SEDAR.).

About ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF):

ProStar Holdings, Inc. (“ProStar”) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by further integrating the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar is a software development and solution provider company specializing in developing cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets above and below the Earth’s surface. ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) that seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including pipelines and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s Precision Mapping solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. The Company has invested significantly in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes several issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors – https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

About SDA Bocconi School of Management :

SDA Bocconi School of Management , Bocconi University , Milan, Italy, Established in 1971, is Italy’s best international business school. SDA Bocconi is built on the entrepreneurial spirit, academic excellence, and long-lasting tradition of Bocconi University, on the excellence of its broad portfolio of programs and research. Moreover, the School can meet the market needs through a unique mix of practice-oriented approach and scientific research. SDA Bocconi is one of the few Business Schools that hold the so-called “triple crown,” three of the most prestigious international accreditations: AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA. It is also the only Italian Business School to feature in all the major international rankings, including Financial Times, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Economist – https://www.sdabocconi.it/en/home .

About UCapital24 :

UCapital24 is a global fintech social platform that plays a vital role in the economy, as it drives innovation, creates jobs, generates wealth, and contributes to the development of society. It encompasses various industries, from manufacturing and finance to healthcare and technology. Multiple factors, such as government policies, economic conditions, and cultural norms, influence the community. Business community members interact with each other through various channels, such as networking events, trade shows, conferences, and online platforms. They often collaborate to create new products, services, and technologies and to explore new markets and business opportunities. Ucapital24 is an essential tool for businesses looking to increase sales, discover new business opportunities, and find new customers and potential investors. With our vast community of entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals, you can connect with potential customers and business partners, build lasting relationships, and access industry knowledge and resources. Students can benefit significantly from using UCapital24, including creating a vast network of contacts and discovering new business opportunities. With UCapital24, you can also access a wide range of educational resources, workshops, e-learning, and online courses to acquire new skills and improve your knowledge of the business world. Sign up today and start shaping your future career. UCapital24 is also a system of interconnected financial institutions, markets, and instruments that facilitate the flow of funds and transactions within an economy. The financial network includes banks, insurance companies, investment firms, stock exchanges, and other financial intermediaries that connect investment opportunities – https://about.ucapital24.com/ .

About Hope Tian Oil Painting:

Hope Tian Oil Painting’s Artist/Owner, Hope Tian, finds great excitement and creativity in exploring varied subjects and eclectic oil painting styles. Her artwork ranges from impressionistic or post-impressionistic to expressionistic or fauvist to truly representational to abstract. Hope’s paintings are heavily influenced by her keen interest in and ongoing study of master painters. Standing before Hope Tian’s original oil painting, there is a deep emotional expression, creatively textured layering, vividly vibrant colors, and lively free brush strokes ranging from the lightest touch to heavy, thick paint, all resulting in a unique artistic experience – https://www.hopetianart.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

