New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews on Episode #429, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT Tonight, New to The Street airs the following four (4) corporate interviews: 1). NuCalm® 2).Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) 3). Doc.Com 4). “Sekur Privacy & Secure Security Segment” -Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street announces the 429th episode lineup of its nationally syndicated TV show, broadcasting tonight, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network .

Tonight, New to The Street airs the following four (4) corporate interviews:

1). Neuroacoustic Software – NuCalm’s® interview with Jim Poole, President/CEO.

2). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO/Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Co-host, New to The Street.

3). Blockchain Telemedicine – Doc.Com’s interview with Charles Nader, CEO.

4). “Sekur Privacy & Secure Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Episode #429

Tonight, New to The Street’s TV, Jane King interviews Jim Poole, President/CEO at NuCalm® . From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Jim talks about the Company’s patented, clinically proven neuroscience technology that addresses brain circuitry. The neuroacoustic software technology platforms reduce stress, improve sleep, and increase performance. Jim explains the science behind NuCalm, and how Dr. Blake Holloway discovered and developed the neuroacoustical sound wave technology after many years of research. Using alpha and theta transmissions, played through music on a headset, end-users enjoy improvements in sleep and reduce stress. Until now, the cost was too high for most to enjoy the platforms. The Company worked diligently to change its FDA designation from a Class -III medical device to a consumer product, a successful change that now makes the application available to many. From 2009 to 2015, the Company had about 9,000 clients. But now, with the new designation, the Company has over 91,000 clients and growing. Military personnel, sports stars, doctors, and others enjoy the NuCalm, which is simple and affordable . For a non-drug related solution to stress, sleep, and other performance issues, clinical studies prove NuCalm works to change the brain waves frequencies for positive outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuCalm® – https://nucalm.com/ .

Tonight from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street’s TV co-host Jane King and Hunter Gaylor talk with Robert ‘Bob’ Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman at Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) (“QCI”). Bob gives viewers a comprehensive update on the Company’s mission to accelerate quantum computing capabilities for real-world applications. Recently, QCI launched its web base Dirac-1™ Dedicated Subscription service , where clients have direct access to the Company’s quantum computer solutions. Quantum solutions can help all industries with complex calculations. Rabobank uses the Company’s Entropy Quantum Computer for fraud detection and mitigation solutions. Banks and other industries have many data inputs that need a quantum software/hardware solution. Bob explains that the Company’s cybersecurity quantum product is growing nicely and expects it to be the Company’s lead revenue generation product. All industries need a next-generation cybersecurity solution, and QCI has it. Another solution is the Company’s quantum sensing product, Quantum Photonic System (QPS) . QPS offers a platform for all quantum computing technologies, including computers, sensors, LiDAR, and networking. This platform delivers high-precision measurement, computations, and imaging results that can assist in medical, autonomous vehicles, infrastructure, and aerospace applications. Industries that need a risk management solution can utilize QCI’s random quantum number generation product features, giving extraordinary analytic tools to make crucial decisions. Qatalyst™ is the Company’s flagship product which is easy to use and cost-effective to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

New to The Street tonight welcomes Charles Nader, CEO at Doc.com , who meets with TV Host Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Doc.com is a telemedicine company offering video healthcare services while incorporating a blockchain for efficiency and data management. Charles explains that the Company’s mission in providing free, no-cost basic healthcare services to patients seeking doctors, psychologists, and veterinarians. After years of R&D and medical service consultations, Charles was able to develop the blockchain telemedicine platform that can be universally accessible throughout the world. Currently, Doc.com helps and aids the lives of people in over 20 countries. With 24-hour access, a patient can press a button and immediately receive health consultations. The Company’s business model generates revenues from its prescription sales, over-the-counter products, medical billing services, and ads. If a patient has insurance coverage, Doc.com charges a small fee for its telemedicine platform. Charles explains how the Company uses blockchain tags for every action made by and for a patient’s care, enabling real-time information and data tracking. The transparencies available through the blockchain platform provide a comprehensive and verifiable health services record that can reduce costs and redundancies and provides better health care management. Charles informed viewers that the Company is rollout a new marketplace and ad platform. Since the blockchain verifies all patient engagements and sales, investors and others can validate the Company’s business matrixes. Charles is looking to take the Company public, working with investment professionals on the best IPO strategy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Doc.com – http://www.doc.com .

New to The Street airs tonight its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry asks Alain questions about personal and private data issues when using a free Big-Tech’s email and messaging platforms. Ana explains that it is tax time, and employers ask for a W-9 form that provides individual tax information containing social security numbers, birth dates, and addresses. These requests sometimes come from Big-Tech email addresses with a return request using that open-platform email. Alain says not to send W-9 forms using those free email addresses. The Big-Tech platforms have been subject to many hacks and stolen data. Alain states that some platforms offer encryption services, but end-users send the encryption key on non-secure and open platforms. The solution is to get an encrypted private and secure email/messenger program like Sekur that includes a military-grade encryption platform. Subscribers use the SekurSend/SekurReply options for SekurMail/SekurMessenger , which protect both the subscriber and the recipient. For individuals, SekurMail is only $7.00, and SekurMessenger is only $5.00; together, bundled is $10. Alain offers PROMO CODE: SEKUR15 – 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions . Users who decide to go for a full-year subscription get additional savings because they enjoy two months free when signing up, about 42% savings. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download more or visit Sekur Private Data Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . What is your privacy worth?

About Nucalm®:

NuCalm® is the world’s only patented neuroscience technology with clinical results to resolve stress – without drugs. NuCalm induces parasympathetic nervous system dominance and suspends the body in a state of restoration and recovery. It consists of a simple-to-use three-part system, NuCalm biosignal processing disc, NuCalm’s patented neuroacoustic software and NuCalm eye mask. NuCalm has been a leader in health technology by providing access to an all-natural, safe, reliable, and easy to use platform that allows users to change their mental state on demand, from the deepest moments of sleep to the highest feelings of focused intensity. The NuCalm neuroacoustic software presents varying frequencies, embedded within instrumental music and soundscapes, in a nonlinear and binaural fashion to the brain to create auditory evoked potentials in the alpha (~8-12Hz) or theta (~4-8Hz) brain wave range and sustain them over a long period. NuCalm’s patented software oscillates brain wave function between deep relaxation and recovery and guides the brain to alpha and theta zones, the point of deep relaxation and recovery – https://nucalm.com/ .

About Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing ,Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst , with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1 , provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

About Doc.com :

Doc.com solves an equity problem in the heath care industry. The Company’s goal is to impact millions of lives through its on-demand services, offering medical and psychological care with the highest standards of quality and professionalism at no monetary cost to the user. Doc.com utilizes Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technology to provide best-in-class patient service. Unlike other telehealth companies, Doc.com has physicians on staff and in-office, ready to take patient calls. They are the market’s most efficient and cost-effective telehealth solution – http://www.doc.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc3f5969-ea7c-4fba-8057-9457330286ce