New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 356th Show Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, June 20, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT New to The Street TV airs tonight, featuring the following interviews: 1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TNXP) 2). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 3). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) 4). Leflair (Society Pass, Inc. subsidiary) (NASDAQ: SOPA)

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

2). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) interview with Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director.

4). Leflair’s ( Society Pass, Inc. subsidiary ) (NASDAQ: SOPA) interview with Mr. Loic Gautier, CEO.

Tonight, CEO, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP), is back in the studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace speaking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Recently, TNXP released data during three oral presentations at the 2022 American Transplant Congress held at the Center of Transplantation Sciences, Massachusetts General Hospital. TNX-1500 sees exciting results as a therapy in eliminating transplant rejections in the heart and kidneys. Through a collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, part of the Harvard Medical School, the TNX-1500 shows data for possible product development for therapeutic prevention of organ transplant rejection. TNX-1500 shows exciting results to date. A particular molecule, CD40-ligand (CD40L) appears to be the reason for transplant rejections. TNXP engineered a monotherapy to block toxicities associated with CD40L; its TNX-1500 in animal studies shows activities to prevent rejections. Dr. Lederman talks about the monkeypox virus and compares the West African and Central African variants. The West African is the one the press reports about, with infections worldwide not appearing deadly. The Central African variant, with no reported cases, can be lethal. TNXP has two patented vaccines , one for smallpox and the other for monkeypox. TNX-801 is a horsepox-based live virus vaccine currently in development to protect against monkeypox and smallpox. The monkeypox vaccine is in-testing with lab monkeys; so far, results look promising in possible prevention. The Company’s fibromyalgia and Long-COVID studies and clinical trials continue at TNXP. Exciting times for the Company for their novel therapies and treatments; Dr. Lederman will come back on a future show with further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

New to The Street TV, tonight is re-airing the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s newest encrypted product, “Chat-by-Invite.” This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won’t know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur’s “Chat-by-Invite” app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . This interview segment initially aired on May 16, 2022.

Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) and TV Host Jane King will talk on New to The Street TV tonight about the Company and its products. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. As PETV’s National Sales Director , Mark talks about his history within the pet products industry, dealing with FDA manufacturing, product distributions, capital markets, and mergers/acquisitions. He sees himself as a perfect fit at PETV; he understands the veterinarians (DVMs) needs for best practices and product result outcomes for their clients’ animals. The injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitation treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable DVM treatment. Being an entirely naturally derived product, Spryng is superior to competitors’ non-biological, synthetic products, and the Spryng treatment lasts longer. The PETV has a talent team who understands science, finance, sales/marketing, manufacturing, distribution, etc. With patience, persistence, and follow-through, Mark sees a strong future for PETV. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

On New to The Street TV tonight, Mr. Loic Gautier, CEO at Leflair, a Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) subsidiary, has his interview with TV Host Jane King. Loic provides viewers with his history in e-commerce and online retail, how Leflair started and eventually became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Society Pass, Inc. Digital commerce takes money and commitment to succeed, Loic explains the business model at Leflair, an e-commerce platform specializing in fashion, and its growth within Vietnam and SE Asia. During COVID-19 shutdowns, e-commerce sites that sold non-essential goods/services had a tough time, Leflair was able to survive the downtrend during 2020 and, in 2021, merged successfully into Society Pass, Inc., a Nasdaq public Company. The relationship between Leflair and Society is a win-win, giving Society Pass a business vertical and Leflair access to capital and human resource talents. Leflair fits perfectly in Society Pass, Inc.’s objective to continue building the next generation of digital ecosystems and loyalty programs in Southeast and South Asia markets. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Leflair – https://leflair.com/en/ and Society Pass, Inc. – https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand in development to prevent allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix’s infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 – https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.6TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals time-efficiently and less costly. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection to treat lameness and other joint-related affliction, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians – https://petvivo.com/ & https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Leflair , a Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) Subsidiary:

Leflair, based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is an online premium outlet for Fashion, Beauty, and Home Furnishing products. In December 2015, Leflair sold over 2,500 brands via its flash-sales model. Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) acquired Leflair’s assets in February 2021 and relaunched Leflair back onto the Vietnam market in September 2021. SOPA operates Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform. S ociety Pass, Inc . is building the next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform in Southeast Asia and South Asia. The Company’s technology ecosystem enables companies to work synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. It is all about generating customer loyalty and revenue for merchants and ease of consumer transactions. More transaction data becomes available as more merchants and consumers register on the platform. More data generation creates opportunities to develop loyalty programs – https://thesocietypass.com/ & https://leflair.com/en/ .

