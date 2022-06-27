New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 360th Show Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT New to The Street’s episode airs tonight, featuring the following 1). Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. 2). “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment”, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®) 3). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) 4). Smile Design Manhattan

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #360 airing tonight, Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network.

New to The Street’s 360th TV episode airs tonight, featuring the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.’s interview with Mr. Pavan Agarwal, CEO

2). “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® )

3). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) interview with Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director.

4). Smile Design Manhattan’s interview with Dr. Lee Gause, DDS, and CEO.

Tonight, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King welcomes Mr. Pavan Agarwal, CEO at Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc . For over 40 years, the Sun West Mortgage Company has offered mortgages for the low- to mid-income earners throughout the US and Caribbean. Pavan passionately describes the quality of care that Sun West gives every mortgage applicant. After years of development, The Company rolled out its Morgan™ platform , a technology-driven AI platform that understands and appreciates the unique challenges of getting a mortgage. As the first of its kind in the marketplace, the Morgan platform is an empathetic technology that offers solutions that intelligently adapt to a mortgage applicant’s individual needs, situations, and state of mind. Each loan officer and executive at Sun West takes a human-to-human approach to each applicant, ensuring everyone is fairly and kindly treated. The Morgan platform takes artificial intelligence and creates a human-to-technology interaction during the home buying process, eliminating stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and risk, even for those with challenging credit and employment history. Fair lending and fair equality are a must at Sun West Mortgage. Pavan says you cannot have one without the other, and his team, along with the Morgan™ mortgage platform, commit themselves to each applicant with need-based compassion. You are not just a number and a credit score; each applicant has unique life issues, and Sun West Mortgage Company wants to understand each applicant’s needs. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. – https://www.swmc.com/ .

New to the Street TV airs on tonight’s show the “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data , Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana opens the show talking about receiving electronic communication from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on steps to take to prevent being cyber-hacked during vacation travels. The state recommended several suggestions, including checking your device’s settings, installing up-to-date software, and changing passwords. Alain agreed with these suggestions and complimented the State of Oklahoma for being proactive. A common issue is that the factory setting is put back as default when downloading a new version of an updated app or software. Alain says these settings are advantageous for the app and software data harvesting. After new and updated app downloads, Alain suggests you go into your setting feature and enable all privacy settings, which can eliminate potential spying of your devices. Turn off your location settings on your mobile devices and only use them when necessary for a particular app when needed. An Uber lawsuit awarded damages for unauthorized sharing of location data and developed an industry-wide acceptance of a feature that now notifies end-users of permission-based options. End-users can directly agree or disagree with sharing their data when downloading apps. A password generation program is good to use. Alain, however, recommends using a sentence as your password with upper- and lower-case letters, numbers, and special characters; 8 or more characters is a must for a password. Update passwords every 90-days is a good idea to further protect from a possible hack. Alain suggests not using “Free” Wi-Fi at hotels, restaurants, airports, stores, etc., because open portals are prone to hacking data. Sekur Private Data, Ltd, based in Switzerland, uses its Helix military-grade encryption platform to develop many Sekur products that provide secure and private electronic communications. Emails, text messages, and domain migration are available as subscription-based services . SekurVPN (Virtual Private Network), a new product available soon, gives a single location VPN in Switzerland. Competitor products offer different VPN links based on your location. Having multiple VPNs switching back and forth from place to place can be a possible cybersecurity problem. Hosted in Switzerland, the SekurVPN network is available no matter where you connect. Alain recommends viewers learn more about Sekur products by going to the video tutorials on the Company’s website – https://sekur.com/en/tutorials . For over 1-year now, the “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” provides excellent tips and education on preventing businesses and individuals with potential cybersecurity threats and hacks. Each week, the segment continues forward, and viewers can proactively learn more ways to avoid data breaches. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth?”

A second airing on tonight’s New to The Street TV is Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW), and TV Host Jane King, who talks about the Company and its products. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. As PETV’s National Sales Director , Mark talks about his history within the pet products industry, dealing with FDA manufacturing, product distributions, capital markets, and mergers/acquisitions. He sees himself as a perfect fit at PETV; he understands the veterinarians (DVMs) needs for best practices and product result outcomes for their clients’ animals. The injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitation treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable DVM treatment. Being an entirely naturally derived product, Spryng is superior to competitors’ non-biological, synthetic products, and the Spryng treatment lasts longer. The PETV has a talent team who understands science, finance, sales/marketing, manufacturing, distribution, etc. With patience, persistence, and follow-through, Mark sees a strong future for PETV. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . This interview segment initially aired on June 20, 2022.

The in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Smile Design Manhattan’s CEO, Dr. Lee Gause, DDS, is re-airing on tonight’s New to The Street show. Talking with New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King, Dr. Gause explains the “Smile 23” platform that ensures that business executives make the most impressive physical appearance during presentations. A smile can make all the difference when talking with others, and Dr. Gause says that a warm, inviting smile can build huge confidence for the presenter and those attending in-person or Zoom presentations. “Smile 23” looks to roll up many high-end dental practices with a high level of care, positive patient experiences, and technologically advanced locations. More than 80% of the population is missing at least one tooth. Dental implant growth and technology advancements can reduce cost and improve service quality. The advent of robotic technology in other medical fields is now migrating into dental offices. The dentist-controlled robots can assist in precise dental implants. Dr. Gause talks about “Zoom Call Anxiety,” a condition when someone worries about their appearance on a video chat. With single dental implants costing an average of $5,000, Dr. Gause sees cost lowering and care access increasing. Smile Design Manhattan can provide video consultation, and with its “Smile 23” platform, you can get that smile you always wanted. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Smile Design Manhattan – https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ . This interview segment initially aired on June 6, 2022.

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc .:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. dedicates itself to offering its customers the best service. To accomplish this, they empower their loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most appropriate loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. The Company focuses on technology, giving them an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner. They commit to their core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West’s Morgan™ platform is a technology and AI platform that understands and appreciates the unique challenges of getting a mortgage. The platform is available 24 hours & 7 days a week. It was created to intuitively understand simple and complex requests and gives end-users a context-aware resolution of all daily requests, thereby resolving challenges with rigorous efficiency. The Morgan platform provides any inquiry, assistance, or service that an end-user require is completed intuitively, in minutes, and without friction. Founded in 1980, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio with the perspective of “customers first” and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. acts as the lender and offers to finance qualified borrowers – https://www.swmc.com/ & https://www.hellomorgan.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals time-efficiently and less costly. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection to treat lameness and other joint-related affliction, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians – https://petvivo.com/ & https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Smile Design Manhattan :

Smile Design Manhattan’s goal for its dentists, endodontists and dental hygienists is to provide high-quality oral health care to men and women living in and around Midtown West, New York City. Patients feel confident about oral hygiene care and results when the dentist and office staff reiterate clear communications and a commitment to individualized care. At Smile Design Manhattan, the team’s commitment to patient comfort and cutting-edge technology extends to all the clinical treatment areas. The providers at Smile Design Manhattan provide a different kind of dental experience. After hearing dozens of new patients tell of “nightmare” dental scenarios, Smile Design Manhattan founder Lee Gause, DDS, designed the practice’s environments to be warm and inviting. Patients can access the best, most comprehensive oral health care and partner with the team at Smile Design Manhattan – https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

