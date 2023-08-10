New to The Street TV Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Episode 498, Airs as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV, Tonight, August 10, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT Show 498: 1). RedCloud Technology, Ltd. 2). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) 3). NuZee, Inc. 4). Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions) 5). Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

New to The Street airs on three major cable networks.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street announces broadcasting of its business show on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming, airs tonight, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV episode 498 will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). AI-powered Open Commerce Platform – RedCloud Technology, Ltd.’s interviews with Justin Floyd, CEO, and Stan Mlatac, CFO.

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

3). Coffee – NuZee, Inc.’s interview with Masa Higashida, Chairman, CEO, and President .

4). Sports Merchandising – Greenlite Ventures, Inc.’s (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ) interviews with Adam Pennington, Director/CEO, Mikel Anderson, Scientist, and Lynn Aronberg, CEO, Lynn Aronberg Public Relations.

5). E-commerce/ Digital Marketing – Society Pass Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA) interview with Dennis Nguyen, Founder/CEO/Chairman, Linda Cutler, Director, John McKie, Director and Peter Dichiara, Legal Counsel

Episode 498

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , RedCloud Technology, Ltd.’s (“RedCloud”) Justin Floyd, Chief Executive Officer, and Stan Mlatac, Chief Financial Officer, talk with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King to discuss the Company. RedCloud created and deployed an AI-powered Intelligent Open Commerce Platform that allows FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) an exciting B2B global exchange of goods/services. The emerging markets of Latin America and Africa are a $1T marketplace growing exponentially. Justin explains that using RedCloud’s AI and machine learning platform, FMCGs can tap these emerging markets while overcoming trade and language barriers. In the US, thousands of FMCG could expand their brand product offerings in these markets with predictable purchasing outcomes. The Intelligent Open Commerce Platform takes the sales/marketing guesswork out of the equation and can assist an FMCG with expecting timing, pricing, and placing goods and services. As data connectivities and infrastructures grow in less developed countries, merchants gain more access to global commerce. Stan Mlatac, CFO, talks about the Company being a privately funded entity with backing from a UK Government investment facility. Since launching the AI-powered platform in 2022 in Nigeria, the platform reached 1 billion in trading transactions. In 2023, with the platform being available in South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina, Stan expects even more extraordinary growth in the number of platform end-users. Stan says management seeks the right investment partners, VC (venture capital), and/or private equity partners. They would consider going public when they are ready with the right market conditions. Competition usually are brands with well-funded divisions to deal with global expansion and demand creation. RedCloud offers a comprehensive platform for underserved global businesses that otherwise don’t have access to international markets. Microentrepreneurs in the USA and worldwide can use RedCloud’s platform to increase brand growth, awareness, and revenues – buying right and selling smart. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit RedCloud Technology, Ltd. – https://www.redcloudtechnology.com .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) (“PetVivo”) about the Company. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. John updates viewers about the Company’s patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian’s tool to help pet owners manage their pets’ osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. Recently, a “Peer Review” article was written about Spryng in a veterinarian medical journal, Today’s Veterinary Practice . The Author, Dr. Tamara Grubb, DVM, Ph.D., DACVAA, wrote the article: “Select Drugs and Compounds for Canine Osteoarthritis Management” which addresses current osteoarthritis treatments and the successfulness of new novel therapies. One such new therapy mentioned is Spryng, and how it looks at the bone-bone causes of osteoarthritis, a front-line use treatment, and an effective alternative to dogs that cannot take NSAIDs . John believes Dr. Grubb will discuss Spryng and her article in upcoming veterinarian conferences. As of June 30, 2023, Spryng is now used in 450 clinical locations in 47 states, up from 50 locations in 2022. As Spryng becomes more widely known as an effective disruptive technology for treating dogs, horses, and cats with osteoarthritis, PETV sees more upward growth. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King is with Masa Higashida , Chairman, CEO, and President of NuZee, Inc. (“NuZee”) (“NuZee Coffee”). From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, they talk about the Company’s coffee and co-packing technologies that provide end-to-end sustainable solutions for small to large corporations. Masa’s appearance on the show coincides with the Company’s third-anniversary trading on the Nasdaq Exchange. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 in 2020, Management could not “Ring” the trading bell, but they did the ceremony before the interview. NuZee sells its sustainable coffee products and packaging solutions direct or through co-branding arrangements. With manufacturing operations in San Diego, CA, and South Korea, NuZee produces and sells its “Pour Over” or “Brew Bag” (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee . A cup of coffee uses less water and coffee, and the brew bag is environmentally friendly. The portable product is convenient for travel, offices, and other locations/events. Masa explains to viewers that the Company’s branding focuses on all current and future product offerings, created and developed using an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) mindset. Also, NuZee just entered a business relationship with Stone Brewing , a large US beer company in the US. NuZee expects to create a coffee brand for Stone Brewing, and they are exploring other branding opportunities with them. NuZee is actively expanding operations domestically and internationally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. – https://mynuzee.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Streets TV Host Jane King introduces Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ). Adam Pennington, the Company’s Director/CEO, along with Mikel Anderson, Company’s Scientist, and Lynn Aronberg, CEO Lynn Aronberg Public Relations, talk about Game Time Productions’ business operations in its license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. Through its five divisions: Game Time Watches, Game Time Bands, Game Time Performances, Game Time Wellness, and Game Time Media, the Company creates sports watches, bands, merchandising, podcasts, and media content. Over the last 24 years , the Company has become the largest manufacturer of sports-licensed watches. Game Time Productions recently announced a 3-year corporate partnership collaboration with the NFL team, New York Jets. Adam Pennington talks to viewers about the New York Jets deal and the expected sales growth from game day activities, media content, logo uses, ads, and player endorsements. Lynn Aronberg, CEO of Lynn Aronberg Public Relations , further explains the significance of the New York Jets deal and how her public relations firm will work diligently in promoting and maturing the relationship. Mikel Anderson, the Company’s Scientist, shows the viewers a new product, “Splash Cap.” Once smacked, the cap on the water bottle releases a formulated vitamin powder that infuses instantly into the water. Mikel says the Company can create unique powder formulations without chemicals, preservatives, liquids, and stabilizers. Game Time is working on a new energy shot brand which management expects to bring into the market soon. The on-screen QR code is available during the show, Game Time Productions – https://gametimewatch.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Dennis Nguyen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman, Linda Cutler, Director, John McKie, Director, and Peter Dichiara, Legal Counsel at Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA) (“Society Pass”). After years of development, Society Pass, a leading Southeast Asia e-commerce and fintech Company, launched its SOPA Loyalty Program App during a Corporate event in Singapore. Investors, media, influencers, and others came to the launch event. John McKie, a Director, tells viewers that the app allows end-users to grow loyalty points across the Company’s business verticals – retail goods, fintech, telecom, travel, food/beverage, and digital marketing. S.E. Asia has a largely youthful demographic who understand and embrace technology, and the loyalty program fits this growing demographic’s lifestyle. Competitor loyalty programs are specifically designed for one product or service, whereas SOPA is across numerous market segments and countries. Dennis Nguyen gives an example of ‘How’ loyalty points work. Platform users earned points from purchasing goods and services at any of SOPA’s divisions. SOPA loyalty program is all about generating customer loyalty, ease of transaction for consumers, and revenues for merchants. The app is available for iOS and Android downloads. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass Incorporated – https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About RedCloud Technology, Ltd. :

RedCloud Technology, Ltd. (“RedCloud”) is a global technology company headquartered in London, leveraging AI-powered technology to simplify international trade. RedCloud’s Intelligent Open Commerce Platform connects FMCG Brands, Distributors, and Local Merchants on a single, equitable marketplace, empowering them with real-world insights and data to help them make better decisions. RedCloud enables FMCG Brands to seize new opportunities in emerging markets, facilitates access to more buyers & streamlines operations for Distributors, and helps Local Merchants spend more time selling products, not searching for them. The Company comprises a highly diverse, dynamic team of driven, talented people from over twenty different countries, speaking multiple languages, with a physical footprint in Africa, Europe, and Latin America – https://www.redcloudtechnology.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale – https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About NuZee, Inc. “NuZee Coffee”:

NuZee, Inc. is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand’s unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting, and blending, to packing and packaging – https://mynuzee.com/ .

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ):

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ) recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations, and media outreach efforts – https://gametimewatch.com/ .

About Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA):

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech, and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the Southeast Asia (SEA) population, and with offices located in Los Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating six interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalized experience for customers in the purchase journey and transform the entire SEA retail value chain. SOPA operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in the Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines – https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street ,

https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2–mRQUw&t=14s .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9e8ebd9-cce2-4b8f-a5e5-aca9fecc5bd1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd6d7607-356b-4960-82c3-49e62311fa36