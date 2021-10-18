New to The Street TV Announces its Five Corporate Interviews Airing on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, October 18, 2021, at 10:30 PM P.T. and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT New to The Street’s 251st TV show, airing tonight, Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T.: 1) Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX), 2). TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS: TSPG); 3). Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO); 4). Cryptocurrency Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA); 5). Cryptocurrency Beatify, Inc. (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG)New to The Street’s 252nd TV show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T.: 1) Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB: RPMT); 2). heliosDX, a RushNet, Inc. subsidiary (OTCPINK: RSHN), 3). B2B Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG); 4).Cryptocurrency, Cosmos Network (CRYPTO: ATOM) ($ATOM) 5). InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: INND)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, October 18, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow, Tuesday night, October 19, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.

New to The Street’s 251st TV show, airing tonight, Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T., on the Fox Business Network , features the following five (5) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.’s ( OTCPINK: AITX ) interview, Mr. Steve Reinharz, CEO.

2). TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS: TSPG) interview, Mr. Sam Epstein, Chief Operations Officer (COO).

3). Smokefree Innotec, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: SFIO) interview, Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) interview, Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO.

5). Cryptocurrency Beatify, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) interviews, Jerry Whittaker, President, and Dennis Sy, Music Artist DSYMUSIC / Advisor.

Airing tonight, Monday, October 18, 2021, the interview with Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX), who talks in-studio at NASDAQ with T.V. Host Jane King about the Company’s robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (A.I.) and software solutions. AITX’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), Robotic Assistance Devices – Mobile (RAD-M), and Robotic Assistance Device – Group (RAD-G), offer unique and beneficial solutions for businesses, creating cost-effectiveness and operational empowerment. Mr. Reinharz gives an overview of a new product development focusing on personal security deployed from an individual’s mobile app. He explains the Company’s relationship with Ghost Robtics’ “Robot Dog” and how AITX provides services and solutions and talks about the “Robot Junkyard Dog” as a protection device. With AITX’s sales increasing and expected goals in unit sales, Mr. Reinharz sees a strong future ahead for the Company. As the world becomes more connective and A.I. becomes integrated into all aspects of human life, over the next 20-years, Steve sees robotic products becoming more of the norm.

Mr. Sam Epstein, COO of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TSPG), joins the New to The Street TV show tonight, Monday, October 18, 2021. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Mr. Epstein gives an overview of the Company’s first project in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, a sustainable community housing development with self-sustained solar power, organic farming, and water conservations/treatments. The Phase II construction of 700 homes, priced at $400,000 US each and 125 apartments, priced at $250,000 US each, remains ongoing in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. Mr. Epstein talks about the government’s infrastructure projects that include new rail lines, which will provide a nearby public transportation station for community owners. Many US ex-pats, Mexicans, and other nationalities inquire about ownership, especially those who want a surrounding natural jungle, pristine diving, sports fishing, archeological sites, golfing, and country clubs. These owners, young and old, who are looking for a primary or secondary home, continue to contact TSPG for ownership in the community. Mr. Epstein explains that the Company continues forward to become a fully reporting entity with the USSEC. Once necessary filings and audited statements are completed, they will proceed with an up-listing of the Company stock. Upon completing the up-listing, management will seek a funding package, whereas the monies raised would expand the Company’s land holdings for future developments. With no debt and a market capitalization on the TSPG’s stock outstanding, currently, around $14M US, Mr. Epstein gives his value proposition on the Company going forward.

On tonight’s Monday, October 18, 2021, New to The Street TV show welcomes Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO at Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO), who talks with TV Host Jane King. Viewers learn about the Company’s new name change to St a rfleet Innotech, Inc. , which becomes fully effectuated upon FINRA’s approval on the corporate action. Mr. Lacson explains the Company’s value proposition in expanding current operations in their 5 divisions, which concentrate business operations through their subsidiaries in food/beverage, technology, and property development. Further, Mr. Lacson talks about the Company’s forthcoming “Roadshows” being held in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami, and New York City, sponsored over the next 6-months through SFIO’s The Global Academy subsidiary. The Global Academy provides a training hub for entrepreneurship and a strategic learning center of masterclasses and workshops to educate, equip, and empower its business partners, shareholders, and potential investors. The Company continues to grow, and Jeths provides revenue projects and explains the growth in their “Big Lou’s Donuts ” subsidiary. He tells viewers to stay tuned to the near-term announcement in November 2021 regarding expanding its technology software business and property development divisions.

New to The Street T.V. airs tonight, Monday, October 18, 2021, the interview with Adam Carlton, Founder, and CEO, Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) , appearing with T.V. Host Jane King. Mr. Carlton talks about the successful first 100+ days of its token launch. He provides details on the success of the Pink Panda token and its users’ DeFi access with ease. With over 5000 users to date and increasing downloads, Mr. Carlton discussed the community-led focus that provides end-users transparency and confidence on accessibility and use. Further, he explains the origin of the Company’s name is a hybrid of thought on cancer awareness and wildlife preservations. To date, a % of proceeds earned and donated to cancer charities, and he explains that he likes building brand awareness of the Pink Panda token in having charity focus. The future at Pink Panda is bright with its crypto conversion features, swap, and DeFi capabilities.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes on tonight, Monday, October 18, 2021, Beatify, Inc. ‘s (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) Jerry Whittaker, President, and Dennis Sy, Music Artist DSYMUSIC / Advisor, who arrive at NASDAQ for their in-studio interviews with T.V. Host Jane King. Jerry explains the “Free Trade” business model as a decentralized music streaming platform, which combines blockchain technology with Beatify’s token, “SONG.” He explains that Beatify pays 5X more for their artists’ composures utilizing their streaming platform, much more than Spotify’s. Music Artist DSYMUSIC and Advisor Dennis Sy gave his personal experiences using and streaming on the platform. Dennis explains that the underserved and talented music artists now have a voice on the actual value of their music creations. Dennis describes how Beatify unites artists, fans, and distributions. As such, fans can receive a stake in the SONG token for streaming downloads. Jen gives an example of an up-and-coming artist and explains how Beatify assists the artist in recognizing and contributing to the music industry. Jerry talks about the vision of Beatify as not being just a streaming service but a movement where artists and fans can interact, share their dreams, and how listeners and music artists both earn tokens.

New to The Street’s 252nd TV show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T., on the Fox Business Network , features the following five (5) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews, Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy, and Mr.Rick Lane, Technology Policy / Child Safety Advisor.

2). heliosDX’s , a RushNet, Inc. subsidiary (OTCPINK: RSHN), interviews Mr. Ashley Sweat, CEO, and Mr.Yann Gervill-Reache, COO.

3). B2B Digital, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: BTDG) interview, Mr. Greg Bell, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency, Cosmos Network ’s (CRYPTO: ATOM) ( $ATOM ) interviews, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint and Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer , “ BitBoy Crypto .”

5). InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc’s. (OTCPINK: INND) interview, Matthew Moore, CEO.

On Tuesday night’s show, October 19, 2021, New to The Street TV, Host Jane King interviews Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing, and Mr. Rick Lane, Technology Policy / Child Safety Advisor at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB: RPMT), a neo-bank and privacy first entity. Mr. Aptor explains the Company’s virtual commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications and describes the $800B market available in the digital wallet industry. With over 70 Million Generation ‘Z’ (GenZ) children now fully participating in digital commerce, Dan explains the Company’s Mazoola super digita l wallet app. Mr. Lane talks to viewers about the COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and E.U.’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) , other regulations and laws in the USA and Europe, and how REGO remains entirely compliant. Because of the simplicity of use, the Mazoola wallet never collects, stores, sells data, and parental controls are in place to limit monetary exposures on children’s use; Dan explains these security features and, further, explains the teaching tools for financial literacy. Viewers can download the Mazoola super digital wallet app “FREE” for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/ .

Back again, on Tuesday night’s, October 19, 2021, New to The Street TV show, the in-studio at NASDAQ interviews with Mr. Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yann Gervill-Reache, Chief Operations Officer at RushNet, Inc’s. subsidiary (OTCPINK: RSHN), heliosDX . Both Company’s executives talk with T.V Host Jane King about heliosDX’s high complexity medical and drug testing lab. The focus remains comprehensive in providing patients and medical providers with a brand-name laboratory for testing alternatives with speed and accuracy to the big national lab. With a dedicated team at heliosDX, providing high-quality lab services with promptness and integrity, Mr. Sweat, CEO, explains the roadmap on corporate expectations for the next 15-month. He talks about a pending closing on a Reg A+ financing and explains the use-of-proceeds to grow themselves through further acquisitions. The Company’s objective is to become a national brand-name, recognizable lab facility. Mr. Yann Gervill-Reache, COO, gives the viewers an overview of what it will take for the Company to become a national lab and the numerous compliance strategies needed on state and federal levels.

Mr. Greg Bell, Chief Executive Officer, B2B Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG), talks with New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King, on tomorrow night’s show, Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Mr. Bell talks about the Company’s “Premier Vertically Integrated” LIVE event sports business. With a focus on growing a minor league division for the professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fights, Mr. Bell explains to the TV viewers the Company’s three primary targets on growth: 1). build and grow its minor league fight presence as a farming platform for the MMA, particularly UFC – “Ultimate Fight Championship” league; 2). expand the footprint of its “One More Gym” facilities providing training for fighters and individuals, and 3). increase the distribution outlets of its digital media production of BFDG’s fights. Mr. Bell explains the revenue modeling of the Company based on 50 fights over 60 months and talks about the cross-marketing on its Pay-Per-View platform, live ticket sales, and food/beverage sales. He gives examples of how fight fans can then pay for memberships at their “One More Gym” facilities where their fighters train, getting the same fitness experience as the Company’s fighters. Shareholder proposition for investors who understand the micro-cap space remains exciting, and Mr. Bell promises to deliver updated information regarding the Company’s growth to both current and future shareholders in the near term.

The New to the Street TV show welcomes back tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint , featuring Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) and Mr. Ben Armstrong “BitBoy Crypto” ; cryptocurrency expert and internationally recognized podcast influencer. Both parties come together via W3BT: Web 3.0 Blockchain Transition to discuss with TV Host Jane King, the successes at Cosmos and why the DeFi interoperability platform works. As a one-source interoperable platform Cosmos bridges all types and tiers of decentralized finance projects, and Mr. Zhong gives several examples on the “HOW” of this ecosystem. “ BitBoy,” Mr. Armstrong , explains the need for Cosmos and its token ATOM, and explains why it remains at the top -50 of cryptocurrencies. Both talk about Cosmos core functionality as being able to move across other blockchain trading platforms without being limited to swap transaction fees and other technological limitations typically used in the current cryptocurrency ecosystem. The televised viewers can get a chance to understand the Cosmos’ token ATOM as a gravity bridge that is stackable without the current blockchain limitations.

On tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, New to The Street TV interviews Mr. Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCINK: INND). Talking with TV Host Jane King, Mr. Morre gives viewers information about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. Mr. Moore explains his successful direct marketing strategy, helping people get the Company’s hearing aids, selling at a fraction of the cost of those sold by the major competitors. He further gives details about the lack of Medicaid and private insurance coverages or limited insurance coverages on hearing impairments aids, and how those with limited budgets can buy direct from the Company’s website a superior quality hearing aid. And he provides a further discussion about their recent launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPINK: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX) is an innovator in delivering artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. AITX’s RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen the business through their next-generation robotic product offerings. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare – www.aitx.ai , www.roboticassistancedevices.com , and Twitter: @SteveReinharz .

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG):

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC . (OTCMKTS: TSPG) is a diversified holding company. The Company offers its products and services to clients worldwide and currently maintains JVs and strategic alliances with installation, integration, and energy consulting firms. TSPG’s strategy is to acquire new-patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give market advantage and generate shareholder value- https://www.tgipower.com/ .

About Smokefree Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO):

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO) is an Asset Management Company and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development – all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Agrokings, Inc, owns and operates of Epiphany Cafe Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical, and Accord Investment Group – https://sfio.co.nz

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA):

Pink Panda Holdings, Inc . (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA ), a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, creates a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain. Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29. The community continues to grow through their applications on An d roid and i O S.

About Beatify (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG):

Beatify, Inc. (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) is a content streaming service utilizing blockchain technology that lets fans contribute to the careers of their favorite musicians directly and tangibly. It streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real-time. It offers users a unique way to experience their favorite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their musical wallet. BEATIFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and available for purchase with ETH, Symbol: $SONG – https://beatifyaudio.com/

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About heliosDX (RushNet, Inc.) (OTCPINK: RSHN):

heliosDX (OTCPINK: RSHN), a subsidiary of RushNet, Inc., is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. heliosDX provides physicians with fast and accurate reporting, meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician-designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education – https://heliosdx.com/ .

About B2Digital Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG):

B2Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships. The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both the live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 U.S. states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now works at a pace of more than 50 events per year. The Fitness Facility segment operates primarily through the ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up this segment at a pace of 4-8 new places per year. ONE More Gym locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve as a recruiting function for the Company’s Live Events segment – https://www.b2fs.com/ .

About Cosmos Network (CRYPTO: ATOM) ($ATOM):

The goal at Cosmos Network (CRYPTO: ATOM) ( $ATOM ) is to create an ecosystem of modules that allows developers to easily spin up application-specific blockchains without having to code each bit of functionality of their application from scratch. The ATOM token is the primary token of the Cosmos Hub blockchain. You can stake your ATOMs to a Cosmos Hub validator to passively earn more ATOMs. ATOMs staked on the Cosmos Hub may be used to vote for on-chain governance proposals. This allows ATOM token holders to steer the future of the network collectively. The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Before, the Cosmos Network, blockchains were siloed and unable to communicate with each other. They were hard to build and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves some of the hardest blockchain problems of scalability, usability, and interoperability. Cosmos SDK is a developer-friendly, modular framework powered by a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant consensus algorithm such as Tendermint BFT (Byzantine Fault-Tolerant). It allows developers to customize their decentralized applications focus on business logic fully. At Cosmos, we’re building the “Internet of Blockchains”- https://v1.cosmos.network/ .

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. ( OTCPINK: INND) is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional- www.innd.com and www.NoHassleHearing.com ; Twitter: @inndstock

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, New to the Street, and its blockchain show Exploring The Block. Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major US Television networks, reaching over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. On December 27, 2020, FMW began broadcasts on Newsmax TV. The Newsmax / New to The Street syndication show airs on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

