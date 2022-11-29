New to The Street TV Announces its Fox Business Network Show, Episode #411 Show features the following: 1). The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM) 2). American Rebel, Inc (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) 3). Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) 4). Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA) 5.) Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) (“OSIS”) 6).Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®).

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New to The Street announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows on the Fox Business Network , tonight, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s 4llth TV show features the following six (6) Companies and their representatives:

1). Ecological Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM) presentation by Ken Bellamy, Founder VRM BioLogik.

2). American Made Product – American Rebel, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman, and CEO.

3). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Advisor.

4). Social Media Protocol Ecosystem – Myriad Social’s (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA) interview with Pandu Sastrowardoyo, Ideator/Founder.

5.) Cryptocurrency- Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc.’s Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc.’s ($OSIS) (“OSIS”) interview with Co-founders Chris Tabaro and Jalal Ibrahimi.

6). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Episode #411

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM), an Australian Company, are in collaboration to bring VRM’s HumiSoil product into the US Market. Airing tonight on New to The Street, Ken Bellamy, VRM’s founder , explains the hydrosynthesis science which manufactures water. Ken explains how sunlight absorbs solar energy into panels that convert light into usable energy. Plants capture sunlight, too, and convert the sun’s energy using carbon dioxide to create carbohydrates and water. After a couple of decades, Ken was able to figure out this relationship between sunlight and plants. The hydrosynthesis process is a hydrogen oxidization process that brings nutrients and water back into the soil. The more water and nutrients in the soil, plants, and crops yield high amounts of food. VRM’s hydrosynthesis can occur anywhere on the planet, day and night. Taking organic byproducts and stimulating the naturally occurring biological processes creates water. Soil has amazing water storage capability, and VRM developed a successful technique to increase crop yields and soil hydrations. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM’s hydrosynthesis technology in “Growing Water” can create sustainable solutions for worldwide food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group – https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Tonight from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King welcomes Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB). Inspired by the song “American Rebel,” the Company started in 2015, making American-made safes and concealed carry weapons (CCW) apparel and backpacks. Andy passionately explains the Company’s mission, branded as “America’s Patriotic Brand.” The Company owns eight retail locations selling its products. Additionally, consumers can find products at 400 other retailers and sporting goods stores. The full stand-alone safes are the Company flagship product, and along with its CCW apparel/backpacks and weapon lockers, the Company continues to grow. The Company will soon release it e-Bike into the market. As a patriotic Company – “Made in America,” Andy explains that demand is growing for American-made products, and he is excited about the Company’s future. With a strong social media presence, and websites, www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com , viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc . – http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

On tonight’s show from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to the Street’s Co- Host Jane King and Hunter Gaylor have a conversation about the significance of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) (“QCI”). Hunter, who is an advisor to QCI, and podcast host of “Hunting Opportunities to Consider,” believes that Quantum Computing, Inc.’s software and hardware solutions can democratize the computer industry, which can solve everyday problems faster and more efficiently. Robert Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. , appears on set with Jane King, explaining further about the Company. As a leader in quantum computer software products, QCI’s ecosystem offers end-users easy access to quantum solutions for mainstream uses. Robert explains that current and classical technologies are in every aspect of our lives. QCI has a full stack of quantum software/hardware solutions to bring quantum computations to a new evolution beyond classical technology. AI, new drugs, energy, and many other industries can quickly deploy a QCI software solution ready-to-run. Quantum’s flagship product Qatalyst™ is a first of its kind for the marketplace, which does not involve substantial operational and human resource expenses to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

New to The Street, tonight, is re-airing TV Host Jane King’s Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Pandu Sastrowardoyo, the Ideator and Founder of Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA) . As a “Free Speech” social media platform operating through a federation of interdependent social networks, Myriad Social focuses on eliminating centralized bias. Pandu, a highly educated professional, tells viewers how Myriad Social works and how anyone can join the platform. With many unique features, end-users can migrate their other social media platforms, placing them in a single location. Additionally, Myriad Social allows account holders to determine their rules and manage who participates in posted conversations. Viewers interested can log on to the site, www.myriad.social or app.myriad.social to get started. You can choose topics of interest through the federations’ pods and subscribe accordingly. Pandu talks about the recent issues with Twitter and believes that centralized platforms have numerous limitations that inhibit “Free Speech” and minimize users’ experiences. As a protocol blockchain social media platform that focuses on an individual’s right to “Free Speech,” Myriad Social offers its end-users a communication tool with no AI (artificial intelligence) interferences, unlike any other social media site. In essence, you claim ownership of your web social media content and turn it into Web 3.0 blockchain data you own and control. Myriad’s ecosystem lets end-users mint their data as an NFT and use the $MYRIA tokens as they wish. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Myriad Social – http://www.myriad.social/ and https://app.myriad.social/ . The interview originally aired on November 21, 2022.

Tonight, New to the Street airs from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio TV host Jane King’s interview with Chris Tabaro, President / Co-Founder, and Jalal Ibrahimi, Vice-President/ Co-Founder of Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) (“OSIS”). OSIS offers an ecosystem for end-users who like to tokenize their assets, goods, and services. The Company focuses on getting everyday people involved with Web 3.0, using simple applications to create NFTs, tokens, and “Smart Contracts.” Jalal has a finance and accounting background and talks to viewers about his responsibilities to the Company’s business operations. Chris talks about his vision; seeing a world that lacks trust in financial transactions, he saw an opportunity with blockchain technology to secure and verify assets and transactions. Together Chris and Jalal started the OSIS platform with a 5-year plan to be one of the largest tokenized ecosystems where industries, governments, businesses, and individuals can utilize “Smart Contracts” for all transactions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) (“OSIS”) – https://osisplatform.com/ .

On Tonight’s New to The Street “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and CEO of Sekur Private Data , Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks about online shopping with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry.

Ana says it is so easy to store credit card information online on sites frequently used to shop. With the holiday season, online consumer sites are targets for hackers. Alain gives an analogy: would you leave your credit card at a retail location, informing the casher you will come back tomorrow? So, leaving your credit card information stored on the web is the same premise. The answer is NO, so don’t keep your credit card or other private data on the web. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. is an encrypted end-to-end privacy and data security company. Its Sekur products are available to businesses and consumers for reasonable monthly rates. The Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, never shares data, never asks for phone numbers, and has no third-party programs. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sek ur.com . “What is your privacy worth during the holidays”?

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM’s agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM’s livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations – https://www.vrm.science/ .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and now intends to enter the E-Bike market – www.americanrebel.com .

About Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing ,Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst , with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1 , provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

About Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA):

Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA) is a Web 3.0 layer on top of a Web 2.0 social media platform. It is a decentralized social network that lets users follow content from conventional social medial sources and turns any mainstream social media account into a blockchain wallet. End-users on the ecosystem own and control the information and data hosted and monetized by the end-users – http://www.myriad.social/ and https://app.myriad.social/ .

About Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) (“OSIS”):

Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) (“OSIS”) created the OSIS utility token. The OSIS token is behind the education, tokenization, and exchange ecosystem that offers users the ability to launch their own NFTs & tokens. OSIS’ mission is to help all transition from Web2 to Web3 by simplifying access to the blockchain & ushering in a tokenized economy. The OSIS ecosystem includes everything you need to start your Web3 journey and take advantage of the tokenization revolution – https://osisplatform.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private D a ta, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

