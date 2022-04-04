New to The Street TV Announces its Fox Business Network Shows, Four Corporate Interviews, Airing Tonight, Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

New to The Street TV Announces its Fox Business Network Shows, Four Corporate Interviews, Airings Tonight, Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT New to The Street’s airing tonight, Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:30 PM PT:1). GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) 2). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.. (OTCQB: RPMT) 3). Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) 4). Cryptocurrency – NoLimit Technology (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) New to The Street’s show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:30 PM PT: 1). Cryptocurrency – Dafi Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI) ($DAFI) 2). Cryptocurrency – Zebec (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) 3). Hapbee Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) 4). Sekur’s® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division) – The “Weekly Hack – SPECIAL SEGMENT” – https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, April 4, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s 327th TV show, airing tonight, Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:30 PM PT, features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Alain Ghiai, CEO.

2). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interview, Jonathan Stidd, President, DealMaker.

3). Danavation Technologies Corp.’s (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) interview, John Ricci, Chairman, CEO, and President.

4). Cryptocurrency – NoLimit Technology (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2), interview, Rafael Groswirt, CEO.

Episode #327

Airing tonight, Monday, April 4, 2022, the on-set New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT). Talking to New to The Street TV’s Anchor Jane King, Alain explains the current cybersecurity challenges affecting individuals and businesses. The problem is so pervasive that many governments have cybersecurity divisions in their military commands. China and Russia are currently the main perpetrators of cybersecurity breaches and wars globally, risking all of us. China continues to find weaknesses in cyber systems, privately, commercially, and governmentally. Their goal is to steal intellectual properties, ideas, and other commercially viable platforms and recreate them for their benefit with little or no developmental cost. GlobeX Data has an immediate solution with the Company’s Sekur® solutions. For a monthly subscription, priced differently for individuals and businesses, end-users can send, receive, and store files without fear of hacking. The Company will soon release its SekurPro video and SekurVoice encrypted platforms products. And SkeurID, which alerts end-users on fraud and identity theft, is coming to market later this year or early 2023. Alain reminds everyone that open-source platforms which request phone numbers are the main reason hacks usually occur. Based in Switzerland, operating under stringent government privacy laws, the Company owns its servers. And has no third-party platforms, multiple data center redundancies, no API (Application Program Interfaces), no open-source codes, and NEVER asks for phone numbers.

On tonight’s show, Monday, April 4, 2022, New to The Street TV’s Anchor Jane King talks with Mr. Jonathan Stidd, President, DealMaker, about his role and services with Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”). Jonathan explains that DealMaker provides Rego’s Mazoola super digital wallet app with consumer interface solutions and marketing. The consumer aspect of driving traffic from parents who want to download the Mazoola wallet comes from many digital platform engagements. Parents want privacy and protections associated with children’s purchases in-store and online. Mazoola is a Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant app. Jonathan expects changes in COPPA which will increase privacy protections and increase the protected age from 13 to 16 years. The Mazoola wallet offers financial literacy, charitable contributions, parental controls, and resources to parents and children, ensuring privacy protections. Jonathan talks about the Company’s 3-patents and recommends downloading the Mazoola app on iOS and Google Android devices – https://mazoola.co/ .

Mr. John Ricci, Chairman, CEO, and President, Danavation Technologies Corp . (OTCQB: DVNCF) (CSE: DVN), joins the New to The Street TV show tonight, Monday, April 4, 2022. As a leader in providing micro-e-paper displays that update prices and promotions in real-time, John talks with Anchor Jane King and gives examples of how the Digital Smart Labels™ (DSL) work for small and large retail businesses. With changing prices due to supply chain disruptions and commodity inflations, retailers need an immediate real-time solution to adjust to pricing externalities. Using Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, retailers and wholesalers can, within minutes, make price changes. Entities no longer need days or weeks of lead time to make changes, significantly diminishing profit margins associated with paper SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) changes. Current employee shortages are another reason that can hamper a retailer from getting price changes implemented on SKUs. Instant updates on a digital smart label are not labor-intensive and can reduce price change mistakes, typical with paper SKUs. John talks about the Company’s most recent installation at Sobeys Inc., a Canadian grocery wholesaler , and why they came to Danavation to solve various challenges for their wholesale operations. John gives viewers his comprehensive marketing strategy, investor proposition, and the expected growth at Danavation Technologies Corp . For more about their DSL solutions, go to the Company website, https://danavation.com/ .

Tonight, Monday, April 4, 2022, New to The Street TV welcomes Rafael Groswirt, CEO at NoLimit Technology (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) (“NoLimit”). He talks to Anchor Jane King and viewers about the NoLimitCoin’s betting protocol blockchain. Rafael explains how centralized sports betting platforms work, whereas money is on a single platform in a custodial account. Players on legacy sports betting platforms must submit to lengthy verification procedures to deposit or withdraw their funds in fiat currencies. NoLimitCoin is different because it is a decentralized platform with the end-user having total control of the money held in their wallet . Betting funds are immediate except for the normally KYC (Know Your Client) verifications when opening accounts. The NoLimitCoin platform’s “Smart Contract” allows end-users to make multiple bets on several different sportsbook sites, not locking betters into only one site. The end-users receive their winnings into their crypto wallets, and NoLimit receives the platform fees. Rafael explains how the Company must be fully compliant with all State and Federal betting laws, rules, and regulations. He talks about the recent and pending approvals in overseas jurisdictions. The “Smart Contract” on betting wagers held in a decentralized platform makes NoLimitCoin a unique and user-friendly experience currently unavailable with large betting sites. DraftKings and FanDuel, the two most prominent sports betting sites, now control 90% of the industry and hold the majority of $5B in betting deposits. Rafael explains NoLimit’s goals of being the most attractive betting platform regarding cost, efficiency, and return for money. Viewers can learn more about NoLimit at https://nolimitcoin.org/ .

New to The Street’s 328th TV show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:30 PM PT, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Dafi Protocol’s (CRYPTO: DAFI) ($DAFI) interview, Zain Rana, CEO / Founder.

2). Cryptocurrency – Zebec’s (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) interviews with Mr. Sam Thapaliya, Founder, and Mr. Simon Babakhain, Head of Growth.

3). Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) interview, Yona Shtern, CEO.

4). Sekur’s® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division) – The “Weekly Hack – SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview, internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #328

New to The Street TV airs tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the interview with Mr. Zain Rana, Founder/CEO at Dafi Protocol (CRY P TO: DAFI ($DAFI) (“Dafi”), who explains his Company to New to The Street TV’s Anchor Jane King. Dafi provides a unique staking solution to optimize digital assets, reducing inflation effects from stacking programs commonly used on most blockchain ecosystems. Designed as a plug-n-play technology, any token, NFT, or coin can utilize the Super Staking dToken rewards ecosystem. With over 30+ partnerships, Zain expects more relationships throughout 2022 and beyond to build effective and efficient programmable reward systems for decentralized ecosystems. A primary benefit of DaFi’s ecosystem gives token holders staking options and can increase community participation in its ecosystem. Demand for this protocol as a layer for other ecosystems continues, and Dafi’s growth expects to continue in the Web 3.0 (W3) digital assets marketplace. Anyone can learn more about “Super Staking,” visit the website – https://www.dafiprotocol.io/ .

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interviews with Mr. Sam Thapaliya, Founder, and Mr. Simon Babakhain, Head of Growth at Zebec (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) . Zebec is a start-up cryptocurrency company creating efficient money transfer protocols on the Solana blockchain . As a community-controlled ecosystem, its members can determine the effectiveness and efficiencies of different money transfers systems. Sam explains how the idea developed based on the inefficiencies associated with legacy payroll payouts. $ZBC can offer a payroll solution in real-time versus the regular bi-monthly or monthly payrolls, typically for payments to workers. Simon explains that this unique real-time solution can provide businesses and other enterprises a competitive advantage to attract and retain must-needed employees. The Company recently raised $7M in its token sale. The future is looking bright for $ZBC as an innovator in payrolls solutions and other financial payment solution platforms, increasing the efficiencies associated with the economic term “Time Value of Money.”

Airing Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hap bee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB). Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Yona explains Hapbee’s wellness platform devices, Hapbee Neckband, the Sleepbee Sleep Mask, and the Sleepbee Bed Topper. With 25 electronic signals designed to give humans the same sensations typically received from ingesting coffee, cigarettes, melatonin, etc. Customers benefit from these magnetic signals, which don’t have the usual side effects from oral consumption. Sleeping issues are the most common reason consumers contact Hapbee for products. The Company offers a 365-day consumer guarantee if users are not completely satisfied. Yona states that this guarantee in its marketing campaigns increased the demand for products . From their participation at the CSE 2022 show in Las Vegas , held in January 2022, the Company discovered another avenue for marketable demographics, large organizations, and he explained the marketing strategies. Veterans with PTSD, insomnia and other challenges seek Hapbee products to help with their issues. Yona expects strong growth throughout 2022. Viewers can learn more about Hapbee and its products at https://hapbee.com/.

The “Weekly Hack – SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur® , a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division, airs tomorrow, April 5, 2022, on New to The Street TV. Alain talks with TV Anchor Ana Berry and answers her question – “What can we do to protect our privacy?” Alain gives several preventative solutions: reduce your social media footprint (provides a trail to your ongoings and relationships), don’t use public Wi-Fi, and don’t use simple passwords. He suggests getting a password management software solution, using your hot spot in public settings, and not using open-source text messaging and email applications. GlobeX Data Sekur platform of subscription base products can provide all the necessary protections and password management needs. The Sekur applications NEVER ask for a phone number, which is the main trail a hacker uses to compromise your privacy. SekureMail and SekurMessenger give encrypted files to both the sender and recipient, even if the recipient is not a subscriber. Alain states that you can almost guarantee hacking by sending personal and private records over an open-source email and text platform. The Sekur® products, with their proprietary military-grade HeliX technology and other encryption solutions, can eliminate hacks. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no shared servers, and it never sells, or mines data, GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions for a monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Remember: What is your privacy worth?”

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About Danavation Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: DVNCF) (CSE: DVN):

Danavation Technologies Corp . (OTCQB: DVNCF) (CSE: DVN), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, provides micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company’s Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labeling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labor costs and low productivity associated with traditional labor-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities, and industry 4.0, the Company’s goal focuses on creating a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social, and governance practices, including significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while targeting new markets, including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies – https://danavation.com .

About NoLimit Technology (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) :

NoLimit Technology (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) (“NoLimit”) provides the opportunity for people all over the world to experience the joy of playing fantasy sports without the strict regulations and high expenses that are characteristic of existing fantasy sports platforms. By implementing NoLimitCoin (Symbol: NLC2), NoLimit is the first online fantasy sports platform to harness blockchain technology. Built on blockchain technology, NoLimit offers four primary benefits which combine to provide a better fantasy sports experience to all users: significantly reduced fees, fast and easy verification process, practically instant deposits and automatic withdrawals, and protection against unfair practices. This application of cryptocurrencies will revolutionize the fantasy sports industry by providing a fast, secure, and cheap method to fund and reward player accounts- https://nolimitcoin.org/ .

About Dafi Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI ($DAFI) (“Dafi”):

Dafi Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI ($DAFI) (“Dafi”) is the first transition from simple token rewards to demand-tied rewards, which incentivize users with better liquidity and staking. Dafi creates limitless applications with reduced inflation by replacing simple token rewards with dTokens. As the network grows in demand, dTokens distributed to users can increase in quantity. Essentially, Dafi converts demand volatility into user rewards. Super Staking, the first mainnet product of Dafi, launched in 2021. Super Staking is Staking 2.0, and it involves staking for a dToken as a reward; visualize the token as a fragment of a network. Staking is created from the token and then distributed as a reward. The cool thing is that they can split & multiply if they sense demand in the network has risen. Similarly, they can reduce & make themselves scarce if the network falls in value. Dafi is instrumental in creating intelligent reward models for blockchain-built games and DeFi protocols – https://www.dafiprotocol.io/ & https://stake.dafiprotocol.io/

About Zebec (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) :

Zebec (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) is a revolutionary DeFi technology that empowers real-time, frictionless, and continuous streams of payments. The automatic money streams made possible through Zebec allow businesses, employees, and consumers to completely reimagine how they pay, invest, and buy products or services. The protocol remains programmable and open to apps wanting to establish ongoing connections with user balances, payments, investments, and trading. As of today, 246 projects are on the platform – https://zebec.io/ .

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) is a leading wearable wellness technology platform with a mission to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Neckband, the Sleepbee Sleep Mask, and the Sleepbee Bed Topper, which are all powered by patented ultra-low radiofrequency energy (ulRFE®) bio-streaming platform. The frequency delivers low-power electromagnetic signals and blends designed to help optimize its users’ sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Seattle, and Phoenix. Hapbee products are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of authorized Hapbee dealers – https://hapbee.com/ .

