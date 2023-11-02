New to The Street TV Announces the Interviews of Four Corporate Guest, Episode 526, Airing on Bloomberg TV as Sponsoring Program, Tonight, Thursday, November 2, 2023, 9:30 PM PT New to The Street’s televised episode 526:1). Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) 2).NuZee, Inc. 3). ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) 4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

New to the Street business program airs on major cable networks.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street business announces the airing of its business show on Bloomberg TV as a sponsoring program tonight, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s televised episode 526 will air the following four (4) corporate interviews:

1). Plastic Waste Conversion- Clean Vision Corp.’s (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) interview with Dan Bates, CEO .

2). Coffee – NuZee, Inc.’s interview with Ilana Kruger, CEO/Founder of Dripkit, Inc.

3). Precision Mapping Solutions – ProStar Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) interview with Page Tucker, Chief Executive Officer .

4). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 526

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King interviews Dan Bates , Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV). As a publicly traded Company, Clean Vision operates and seeks to acquire synergistic operations in the sustainable clean-technology and green energy sectors. The Company recently filed a FORM S-1 registration statement with the United Securities and Exchange Commission and awaits government approval. Along with the S-1 filing, the Company is working with NASDAQ listing officials to pursue an up-list of the Company stock to trade on the NASDAQ Exchange. Dan provides viewers with an update on its wholly-owned subsidiary Clean-Seas’ operations in Qunicy, West Virginia, where they are working to put a 100 tons per day (tpd) pyrolysis conversion plant into production, creating clean fuel from plastic waste. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development granted the Company $15 Million in low-interest loans to move forward with the Quincy plant. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas, for the Quincy plant development, hired CDI Engineering Solutions to provide engineering, procurement, and construction services and ERM to provide environmental and permitting support for the project. The Company plans to begin processing plastic for conversion to clean energy at 100 tons per day, starting in 2024, scaling to 500 tons per day over time. Once fully operational and converting plastic waste at 500 tpd, the facility can employ about 200 people. Dan has met with Governor Jim Justice and other state officials to advance the project as it fulfills the Governor’s commitment to innovation and technologies that are financially sound and support a clean economy. The West Virginia Project and other operations move the Company forward in its quest to become the leader in solving plastic waste problems. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp. – https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ .

Ilana Kruger, CEO/Founder of Dripkit, Inc. , talks about NuZee, Inc. (“NuZee”) (“NuZee Coffee”) with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Ilana describes Nuzee’s DRIPKIT pour-over coffee format that features a large-size single-serve pour-over pack that sits on top of a cup, delivering a high-quality coffee. Ilana formed Dripkit, Inc. in 2007 after her sustainable farming experience in Israel. The farm had no running water, electricity, or other amenities, and instant coffee brands were the only available. Most coffee drinkers know that the quality of instant coffee is not good, and they always seek better, flavorful coffees. Once back in New York City, Ilana decided to investigate creating a high-quality coffee made efficiently, timely, and inexpensively with robust flavor and aromas. After 500 phototypes, Ilana and her team created the DRIPKIT innovation. This single-serve pour-over coffee uses the same brewing technique without a machine, with the coffee flowing straight into a cup using only hot water and a prepacked coffee filter. Illana and her team secured comprehensive funding from several sources and began marketing DRIPKIT’s high-quality single-serve coffee. In 2022, NuZee, Inc. bought Dripkit, Inc.’s asset, DRIPKIT, and is part of the NuZee single-serve and co-packaging coffee product lines. NuZee’s DRIPKIT pour-over packs are sold directly to consumers through the Company’s website, to wholesale business-to-business, to hospitality customers, and to co-pack for coffee roasters. DRIPKIT entered several branding partnerships, Ilana talks about these agreements and the significance of consumer brand awareness and growth. With three manufacturing facilities in two countries, NuZee can produce over 150 million Pour Over or Brew Bag (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffees each year. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. – https://mynuzee.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange Studio, sits with Page Tucker, the Chief Executive Officer of ProStar H oldings, Inc. (OTCQX:) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) (“ProStar”). As a leader in the precision mapping industry, the Company uses cloud-based technology, GPS, and mobile platforms that capture, record, map and display underground infrastructures, like pipelines, utility lines, fiber optic cables, water lines, and sewage pipes. Page informs viewers that the Company is transitioning from its development stage into full-scale sales and marketing. The Company recently closed on a $3.5M funding with proceeds earmarked for expanding its sales and marketing for domestic and international markets. They recently hired Louis Suchy as the new Chief Technology Officer, formerly with Akamai as a vice-president of Engineering and an expert in scaling cloud-based technologies. Also, the Company appointed Wayne Moore as a Board of Director; he was the former managing director and general partner of Goldman Sachs’ M&A division. Both individuals bring exceptional talent and business acumen to the Company. As ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan becomes more widely used and accepted by construction and infrastructure companies and governmental agencies, it should advance these entities operations into the digital age. In 2024, management expects continued growth in sales from increasing its sales and marketing efforts and looks to develop more distribution agreements domestically and internationally. ProStar’s services and products identify critical infrastructures with an immediate digital map location of buried critical infrastructures, reducing construction costs, improving efficiencies, increasing safety, and helping environmentally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; ProStar Holdings, Inc.- https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

New to the Street airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment discusses recently hacked data from a popular ancestry genetics company. Recently, hackers obtained records from 23andMe and posted sales of clients’ information on the “Dark Web.” Birthdays, addresses, genetic profiles, and other data taken from the site, millions of clients’ sensitive data, appear to be up for sale. Even though 23andMe is actively working on mitigating the issues , the hack still breached sensitive data. Unfortunately, Big Tech Platforms and entities that use these platforms have limited cybersecurity features. Businesses and individuals continue to deal with hacking issues from open tech platforms, resulting in personal data theft and Business Email Compromise (BEC). Alain recommends limiting social media interaction, which brings less visibility to one’s personal and business activities. Hackers use social media sites to track potential cyber-targets to steal one’s data. Sekur offers several closed-loop secure encrypted products , limiting the threat of a cybersecurity breach. SekurVPN, SekurMail, SekurMessenger , and other Sekur services are affordable, private, and secure applications available for individuals, businesses, enterprises, telecom operators, and governmental agencies. SekurSend/SekurReply and “Chat-by-Invite ” features can give end-users a secure, encrypted communication platform protecting sender and receivers with built-in parameters that set time, read, and file share limits. SekurVPN, a virtual private network, also hosted on the Company’s wholly owned and operated servers in Switzerland, adds another layer of privacy, not tracking internet traffic and has end-users always appearing to be in Switzerland. The Company has a PROMO CODE: PRIVACY; subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions on all services for five years, and offers a one-month free trial for its SekurVPN. Sekur never asks for phone numbers, never collects or sells data, never data mines, never logs IP addresses, never uses 3rd party software/hardware providers, and never “Heatmaps” data. Remember, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates in Switzerland, a country with very tough privacy laws . The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . “What is your privacy worth?”

About Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV):

Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) is a public company that intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. The Company’s Clean-Seas, Inc. subsidiary is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that locally address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit worldwide. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering “best in class” pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements – https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ and https://www.clean-seas.com/ .

About NuZee, Inc. “NuZee Coffee”:

NuZee, Inc. is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand’s unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting, and blending, to packing and packaging – https://mynuzee.com/ .

About ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF):

ProStar Holdings, Inc. (“ProStar”) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by further integrating the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar is a software development and solution provider company specializing in developing cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets above and below the Earth’s surface. ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) that seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including pipelines and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s Precision Mapping solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. The Company has invested significantly in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes several issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors – https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2–mRQUw&t=14s .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate”,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “likely,” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding agents that join Real. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1126cb61-ccfc-4246-b96f-8c3d68e6e489

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3532ae1b-33ad-4038-b423-a17b5060b71b