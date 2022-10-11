New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces its Broadcast Episode #316 line-up, Eight Interviews, Airing March 13, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

New to The Street’s 316th TV episode line-up, NEWMAX TV, Sunday 03/13/2022, 10-11AM ET 1). Crypto- Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) 2). Crypto- LGCY Network’s (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) 3). Crypto- Sator (CRYPTO: SAO) ($SAO) 4). Gaming – Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) 5). GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) 6). Pennexx Foods, Inc. (OTC: PNNX) 7). Crypto- FINXFLO (Crypto: FXF)($FXF) 8). Sekur’s® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division), “Weekly Hack – SPECIAL SEGMENT” – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, March 13, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s 316th TV episode line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses’ representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Fantom Foundation’s (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) interview, Michael Kong, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – LGCY Network’s (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) interview, Justin Waiau, Co-Founder.

3). Cryptocurrency – Sator’s (CRYPTO: SAO) ($SAO) interview, Isla Rose, CEO.

4). Gaming – Splinterlands.com’s (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) interview, Jesse Reich (“aggroed”), CEO.

5). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Pennexx Foods, Inc.’s (OTC: PNNX) interview, Vincent Risalvato, CEO.

7). Cryptocurrency – FINXFLO’s (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) interview, James Gillingham, CEO

8). Sekur’s® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division), “Weekly Hack – SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Joining the New to The Street’s TV show, Michael Kong, CEO of Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM), talks in person at the NASDAQ Marketplace with Anchor Jane King. Since 2018, Michael’s involvement in Fantom grew from a consulting position to his current position as CEO. The Fantom platform is worth billions in traded cryptos, and Michael explains the successfulness of $FTM’s ecosystem . As the largest DeFi, P2P smart contract platform for NFTs, Tokens, Metaverse, and Gaming, the Company delivers unparalleled speed, security, and reliability, all with extremely low fees. The Company continues to grow exponentially. Michael shares the up-and-coming self-insurance platform, whereas insurance coverage is available on a blockchain. Removing the typical legacy insurance coverage standard in today’s markets, the blockchain smart contract for self-insurance needs offers enormous benefits with lower costs. As smart contracts become more widely accepted on the blockchain, Fantom Foundation positioned itself to provide end-users easy use and confidence. Anyone can get involved with Fantom Foundation, and to learn more, go to the website, www.fandom.foundation.

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio NASDAQ Marketplace interview, Mr. Justin Waiau, Co-Founder at LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY ), a decentralized blockchain community, using a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) algorithm . Anchor Jane King and viewers learn more about the Company, which launched its platform in January 2022. Justin explains the $LGCY ecosystem and how its governance works. The platform has 27 governing bodies which vote on network proposals which allows staking based on favorable vote outcomes and eliminates any single significant holder control over submissions. The network resolves three problems in crypto uses, volatility, centralization within other blockchains, and other exploitations. As a decentralized platform, LGCY Network will use USDL as a stable gas token for transactions on its blockchain. That means that people who stake or run nodes with LGCY tokens will earn payouts in a safe, stablecoin rather than in a volatile token. The stable token gas fee offers many benefits to developers. The roadmap ahead includes a native DAX (Decentralize Exchange), native wallet extensions, more DeFi solutions, and integrations of other crypto trading exchanges. Viewers can learn more about LGCY Network by visiting the website, https://lgcy.network/ .

Ms. Isla Rose, CEO at Sator (CRYPTO: SAO) ($SAO), joins the New to The Street Show with her live NASDAQ Marketplace interview. Talking with Anchor Jane King, Rose explains the ecosystem and platform at Sator, an incentivized, social, participation TV solution. As the first decentralized constant engagement platform for media through the tokenization of live content – TV, film, music, concerts, and other media streams, Sator aligns the interests of all parties involved, the audiences and content creators, producers, and TV networks. The native token, $SAO, rewards audiences and media content providers for participation and engagements. The blockchain can track participation and engagement rates, assisting content providers with information about viewer retentions. Rose talks about how the metaverse works on their ecosystem with an NFT for real-estate and art galleries. They continue to create more VR (Virtual Reality) content, giving their end-users a metaverse experience with their favorite shows, actors, artist, musicians, and others. To get involved and get started, Rose invited everyone to download the app on iOS and Android, available at SATOR.io .

Jessie Reich (“aggroed”), Chief Executive Officer, Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) , sits down for his NASDAQ Marketplace in-studio interview with New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King. Jessie explains the genre of the gaming platform; you buy cards, you play, you battle and earn prizes, all embedded in the blockchain. Competitors all have different ways to “Play-to-Earn,” but Splinterlands’ ecosystem enables players to earn tokens through various gaming strategies, tournaments , and digital asset utilization. A key demand is ownership of digital land assets, which at Splinterlands is a scarce digital resource. With over 1.8M subscribers and 750,000 active gamers, players want digital land ownership. Splinterlands only has 150,000 plots of digital land, so demand is high for ownership on the gaming platform. “aggroed” talks about the roll-out of a music platform, the first featuring Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, where Splinterlands created an exclusive NFT drop, Waka Spiritblade NFT . The NFT sold out very quickly, 30 seconds. He talks about the Company’s meeting with Warner Music , which is looking for creative new ideas to engage musicians with fans, bridging NFTs, Gaming, AR (Augmented Reality), and the Metaverse. As a decentralized gaming platform, players are in control, and they dictate the ecosystem platform on their terms doing a game. Splinterlands makes it easy to earn daily; even players who live impoverished can make money on the gaming platform, giving them capital to spend on tangible items to live. Legacy businesses and financial institutions shut down operations and access during this Ukraine-Russian War. “aggroed” sees more decentralization and acceptance coming since cryptocurrencies don’t cease operations during geopolitical turmoil.

Re-airing this week, on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks with Anchor Jan King about his March 11, 2022, business trip to New York City. Alain looks forward to his live in-studio interviews with New to The Street while in NYC. And he tells viewers that he has about 50 appointments with shareholders, instructional investors, and brokerage houses so that he can meet and reiterate GlobeX Data’s successful 10-years. He looks forward to taking pictures at NYSE and NASDAQ and photos of the Company’s Sekur ads streaming on the NASDAQ billboard and numerous subway locations. The trip’s main objective is to get a verbal commitment from a sponsoring broker so that the Company can up-list the stock onto the NASDAQ Market. Alain thanked his team, investors, customers, and New to The Street for their dedication and persistence in growing the subscriber base in Sekur product lines.

This week, New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King brings back Mr. Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx Foods, Inc. (OTC: PNNX), for another in-studio NASDAQ Marketplace interview. Mr. Risalvato updates viewers about the Company’s business web platform, YourSocialOffers.com (YSO). The website redefines how easily social media can create growth potential and capitalize on the billion-dollar social media marketplace. YSO offers coupons, discounts, and cashback rewards on locally and nationally brands. Groups and individuals can share discounts on brands and services, creating a viral demand for products and services. Vincent explains the ease of use for both buyers and sellers. When a seller wants to make a coupon, it involves many steps, and 3rd parties can instantly make a coupon and distribute it to the YSO subscribers. Any large to small business can make offers on the platform. Shoppers can enjoy the many local and national discounts and use the available cashback reward. Vincent tells Jane that he has seen cashback rewards higher than 10% on particular brands. Shoppers can get a cashback reward debit card or in Bitcoin. The Company expects to launch its token, YSO, a blockchain where all customers and sellers share in reward programs. The Company publicly trades under the symbol OTC: PNXX, and management expect to see continued growth in social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Welcome back on New to The Street TV show is James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) , explaining the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator that uses different crypto exchanges with best price executions. FINXFLO has 18 other exchanges integrated into their platform. James tells viewers that FINXFLO now has 300 new trading assets available, new trade station features, better execution prices, and ZERO trading fees. With a global network of liquidity providers, FINXFLO is confident cryptocurrency traders will benefit even more from ZERO Trading Fees, some of the deepest in-market liquidity, and highly competitive, best available prices. In past geopolitical issues, fiat currencies were the flight to safety; James sees changing perceptions from the Ukraine-Russian War. Crypto and GOLD appear to be the new flight to safety. President Biden’s Executive Order is a positive for the industry, giving current and future crypto users confidence and increasing acceptances. As crypto activities become more accepted worldwide, FINXFLO will surely benefit. FINXFLO’s proprietary algorithm distributes customer orders across multiple exchanges to retrieve optimal buy and sell prices with minimal slippage. Get started trading, download the FINXFLO mobile app, available on IOS and Google android.

Again, this week, New to The Street re-airs “The WEEKLY HACK – SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division, with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV Anchor Ann Berry, Alain provides information about Sekur’s new business features, Sekur Messenger and Sekur Business Package Solutions . Sekur can choose between a Sekur domain email or migrate their domain email to the platform. For a $10.00 subscription fee for email and $7.00 for each additional email address, business subscribers get the Sekur Send/Receive privacy feature. Sekur has technologically proven data and communication privacy features. Soon, the Sekur Messenger for business will have an archive feature that is a must for a business that needs to keep historical communication on file for regulatory purposes. Sekur Voice and Sekur Video platforms are coming to the market soon, built with the Company’s proven encryptions for privacy features. GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws and does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers. What is your privacy worth?

About Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM):

Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is an open-source decentralized smart contract platform for DApps and digital assets created as an alternative to Ethereum. Fantom aims to overcome the limitations of previous generation blockchains and balance three components: scalability, security, and decentralization. The project offers a set of tools to simplify integrating existing DApps and a detailed staking reward system, and built-in DeFi instruments. Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a scratch-built consensus mechanism and independent consensus layer, Lachesis, to facilitate DeFi and related services based on smart contracts. Lachesis provides security for other layers, including Opera, Fantom’s EVM-compatible smart contract chain. One of Fantom’s key strengths is its performance and efficient transaction processing; transactions settle in 1-2 seconds, costing just a few cents per transaction. As a result, Fantom provides higher scalability but at a lower cost – https://fantom.foundation/ .

About LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY):

LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) , founded in August 2020, works on delivering the promise of a truly decentralized blockchain. LGCY is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility. Running on the Libertas Protocol, the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world. A DPoS-based blockchain utilizes a voting system where stakeholders outsource their work to a third party. So, they can vote for a few delegates that will secure the network on their behalf. LGCY smart contracts are in the Solidity language, and it uses USDL stablecoin as its gas fee. LGCY’s goal is to be the most decentralized blockchain in existence – https://lgcy.network/ .

About S ator (CRYPTO: SAO) ($SAO):

Sator (CRYPTO: SAO) ($SAO) encapsulates the unique formula necessary to access and improve the scripted series television industry for all its stakeholders while using its utility token $SAO. SATOR.io unites digital currency and television for today’s peer-to-peer era by grounding the scripted series industry in a secure, efficient, and participant-centric ecosystem. Using powerful new technology infrastructure to enhance scripted series television, SATOR.io drives engagement, viewership, and rewards throughout the community itself. A blockchain-based digital economy enables the openness and coordination necessary to recognize viewer interests and incentivize viewer actions. The utility that SATOR.io provides encourages other technologists, brands, businesses, and consumers to build, contribute to, and extend the ecosystem for further value creation. SATOR.io is a Decentralized Application (dApp) built on Ethereum (ERC-20) with a bridge to other blockchains, primarily Flow, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon – https://www.sator.io/ .

About Splinterland.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS):

Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) is the first strategy card game to provide a seamlessly integrated marketplace that gives the player FULL CONTROL of their cards. These cards are non-fungible tokens (NFT’s) with real monetary value. Players can buy, sell, or trade these digital assets just like physical trading cards. Splinterlands runs on the Hive blockchain, recording all actions in the game on the blockchain. That means anyone can join the game by creating a Hive blockchain address, making the game permissionless. It also provides Splinterlands with a transparent record of all actions in the game, including battle results, which ensures fairness and transparency. Earn anywhere at any time. Splinterlands is available on both desktop and mobile devices – https://splinterlands.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Pennexx Foods, Inc. (OTCPINK: PNNX):

Pennexx Foods, Inc. (OTCPINK: PNNX), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards. The Company’s YourSocialOffers.com provides consumers and merchants a cost-effective platform for retail transactions, offering rewards and incentives to both – https://pennexx.net/ & https://yoursocialoffers.com/ .

About FINXFLO (CRYPTO:FXF) ($FXF):

FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one KYC account, our users can now utilize liquidity from CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com .

