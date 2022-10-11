New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces its Eight Interviews on This Week’s TV Broadcast, Episode #386, September 18, 2022, 10-11 AM ET The Show Features the Following 8 Companies:1). Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) 2). Soho Properties 3). Phixey, Inc. 4). Metaverse – CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK)5). Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VIRI) ($VIRI) 6). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 7). Mikra Cellular Sciences (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc.) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) 8).“The Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®)- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, September 18, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s 386th TV episode line-up features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President / CEO.

2). Real Estate – Soho Properties’ interview with Sharif El-Gamal, CEO.

3). Phixey, Inc.’s interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager.

4). Metaverse – CEEK VR’s (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

5). Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VIRI) ($VIRI) interview with Greg Duncan, CEO.

6). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7). Mikra Cellular Sciences’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

8). “The Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

This week, New to The Street TV welcomes David Luci, the President / CEO at Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, David talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s clinical biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for bacterial infections. David discusses the Company’s novel Ibezapolstat drug , a potential treatment for Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) . With the recent positive outcome from Ibezapolstat’s FDA Phase 2a clinical and microbiome data, the Company is now enrolling patients for its FDA Phase 2b trial . CDI kills about 29,000 people annually; many catch the infection in hospitals and nursing homes. Clinical data to date shows that Ibezapolstat increases the good microbiome bacteria in the gut, and it demonstrated eradication of CDI during 3-days of treatment. David references Summit Therapeutics, and their recent Phase 3 FDA failure on a competitive CDI drug. There has been NO news class of antibiotic drugs since 1984, and the current frontline treatment Vancomycin, has limitations with about a 15-20% rate of CDI recurrence. Big Pharma wants a new class of antibiotics to combat CDI and other bacterial infections. David explains that being public is essential and helps the Company raise money, as needed, going forward with current and other pipeline treatments. Private and Governmental organization grants are a good source for early-stage development of new novel drug products. David will do a follow-up interview to inform viewers of the progress with the Ibezapolstat drug and the Company . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. – https://www.acurxpharma.com/

New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King welcomes back Sharif El-Gamal, Chief Executive Officer at Soho Properties . From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Sharif informs Jane and viewers about his Company’s new investment vehicle, the “New York City Structure Finance Fund” (“Fund”). The Fund’s investment fundamentals help investors currently frustrated with the current illiquidity in the equity markets. Fully collateralized, the Fund has a 12% annual return from real-estate holdings. Sharif, with over 20 years of experience in real estate, says the Fund focuses on excellent NYC Manhattan properties that allow an investor to get involved in a secure debt position with hard assets, real-estate. The Fund will look at all real-estate opportunities, but it likes to look at residential and hospitality assets. With 3rd party valuations from some of the best in the world who determine real-estate values, the Fund looks at a net Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio up to 75%. Sharif explains that if a property has a $100M valuation, the Fund will participate up to $75M. The capital markets dried up after the recent downturn in the investment markets and overall permission from investors and governmental organizations. Banks and other financial institutions are not loaning money. Sharif sees a massive opportunity with the Fund, where investors can participate in NYC real-estate, a hard-asset class, and get a good investment return on collateralized holdings. NYC has some of the best real-estate in the world. Any accredited investor can get involved; visit the website, https://sohoproperties.com/ . A Soho Properties Capital Markets Associate will reach out to those interested. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soho Properties – https://sohoproperties.com/ .

New to The Street TV is re-airing the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager at Phixey, Inc. Alexandra sits with Host Jane King to discuss the Company’s unique electronic service club. Like AAA for automobile members, Phixey offers its members benefits and electronic service repair options on devices as low as $19.95 per year . The services are not part of an insurance policy plan and have no deductibles. With cell phones and other devices increasing in prices, costly repairs are more likely. The current average cost of repairs ranges from $150-$800, but Phixeys’ club members only pay a device’s yearly fee, with no other out-of-pocket pay-outs. They have relationships with repair facilities throughout the US for repairs. Alexandra also told viewers they are rolling out their Phixey Wireless cellphone plan, unlimited talk and text for $10.00, hosted on T-Mobile. Over the next two years, Phixey expects to have over 2M members in the club. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Phixey, Inc. – https://phixey.com . The interview originally aired on August 28, 2022.

The interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) is re-airing on New to The Street TV. Mary talks with Host Jane King informing viewers about the Company’s Virtual Reality (VR) platform and creator tools. CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. Stars like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and other top music artists and athletes are using the platform for concerts, new debuts, fan interactions, and merchandise sales. CEEK’s latest VR channel, “The Debut Life,” co-hosted and co-created with Billboard’s Carl Lamarre , is a Metaverse platform where the musical artist can roll out their news, hit albums, and fan interactions. Other CEEK “Club House” VR channels can create brand awareness and bring new and unique user experiences by bridging the real world to a virtual platform. Mary said that back in 2014/2015, she spoke with META (f.k.a-Facebook) about the internet’s future evolution and that the Metaverse would be more than just for games. The Metaverse is changing rapidly, and those committed to bringing vital technological advancements will achieve success; other entities with fewer expectations and technological innovation will not survive. Like a recently published Time Magazine article , publications increase the interest in the Metaverse, adding to mass adoption. CEEK’s “LAND SALE” marketplace platform enables developers to roll out new VR ecosystems. Oculus, HTC, and CEEK VR headsets are all used to enter the CEEK VR Metaverse. Mary invites everyone to try it out and download the iOS and Android apps. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR – https://www.ceek.com/ . The interview originally aired on August 28, 2022.

New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King welcomes Greg Duncan, CEO at Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) ($VIRI) (“Virios”) for his in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview. Virios is a development-stage biotechnology Company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies. Greg explains the Company’s focus is on various disorders, including fibromyalgia and irritable bowel disease. The Company’s novel IMC-1 compound is a proprietary combination of famciclovir and celecoxib . The Company completed its fibromyalgia IMC-1 FDA Phase 2a with clinical outcomes. Currently, the fibromyalgia study using IMC-1 is in FDA Phase 2b clinical, a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical with over 400 patients. The Company expects success in the fibromyalgia Phase 2b study, which then places the IMC-1 into Phase 3 trials. The Company’s management and Board of Directors are a team of successful doctors, scientists, and finance experts. Greg launched many pharmaceutical brands, including Zoloft . Virios develops novel treatments using existing drug combinations to eliminate antiviral conditions that can affect many humans. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Virios Therapeutics, Inc. – https://www.virios.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), joins New to The Street’s Host Jane King to talk about the Company’s Sekur products and recent global cybersecurity issues. New phishing and hacking scams appear to propagate daily on emails, websites, and texting apps. Alain states that even his Company’s law firm came under a recent hack job. Hackers were slightly changing the law firm’s website with an appearance similar to Sekur’s legitimate website. Then, the hackers sent emails and WhatsApp messages to the lawyer’s clients with an invoice and wire instructions to pay. Venmo, an easy payment solution app, is another app recently targeted, sending electronic communications to recipients to accept payments sent to them. Those who downloaded the bogus Venmo transaction became victimized by malware on their devices. Venmo and other open-source platforms, the majority hosted on the Big-Tech platforms, offer little to no cybersecurity features. Emails are sold and resold, and hackers get a hold of these emails and develop nefarious electronic campaigns to steal data and money. 94% of cybersecurity breaches occur through email communications. The solution is Sekur Private Data’s Sekur products which offer encrypted secure communications and data management. Individuals and businesses suffering greatly from a past cybersecurity breach are using the Sekur solutions successfully and confidently. Everyone is getting some potentially harmful electronic communication, be diligent, don’t get emotional, look at the transmission, review the source, and decide if the electronic communication is legitimate before clicking and replying. If you are not sure, contact the person about the electronic communication. Sekur is bringing out a Small Business Sekur Solution platform, available soon. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing . As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street’s re-airs Faraaz Jamal, CEO at Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), interview with Host Jane King. Mikra is a biosciences and consumer wellness Company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health and is a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Talking from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Jamal explains Mikra’s uniquely formulated nutraceutical bio-active compounds. The CELLF™ product , once ingested, absorbs the mineral/nutrient compounds through the small intestines for cellular uses. Jamal reveals to viewers that cellular health is the key to wellness and the link between cellular activities and overall health. The vitamin market contains misconceptions and false claims about overall consumer wellness. Taking handfuls of pills is not the solution. Most of the time, one’s body does not need certain compounds but requires other compounds. CELLF™ is a butter-type consistency that delivers its nutrient-filled combinations directly to the jejunum (mid-small intestine) and distributes from blood plasma to cells. The product doesn’t need individual customization; it absorbs compounds on the cellular levels based on what the individual’s body needs. Jamal says that the human stress from COVID-19 and other social and economic events people are looking for ways to become healthy; as such, the growth in wellness-based products continue. The Company’s recent consumer survey revealed that most people have difficulty maintaining personal health. All the cells and organs of the body are Mikra’s targets to help individuals increase the body’s cellular ability to recover from any form of stress and obtain a complete wellness solution. The parent Company, Lifeist Wellness, Inc., provides Mikra business and manufacturing support necessary to produce consumer products with bioactive compounds. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences – https://wearemikra.com/ . The interview originally aired on July 17, 2022.

New to the Street TV re-airs the “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and Host Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss the most recent industry “Hack” and “Back to School” cybersecurity concerns. LastPass.Com, a password management company with millions of customers, is the most recent victim of a cyber breach hack . Alain says that SekurSuite has password management software which is very different from the current competitor products. Password management software typically syncs with websites, allowing passwords to post automatically, which can cause a possible cybersecurity compromise from stolen passwords. Sekur’s password manager doesn’t allow password storage on a web browser; subscribers must type or cut and paste onto a platform’s user/password field. Also, the SekurSuite passwords are so strong that some financial institutions and banks won’t accept them, using older password security protocols. Also, SekurSuite offers document sharing, data backup, and data management. The subscription cost is $50.00 per month for a single user, and the product caters to businesses. Alain informed viewers that Sekur Private Data is working on a less expensive version for individuals with a much lower yearly fee. SekurMail / SekurMessenger subscription-based platforms with the Chat-by-Invite and SekurSend/SekurReply features are an excellent tool for children going “Back to School.” SekurMessenger prevents cyberbullying, photo bombs, impersonations, and other malicious actions because the app allows for complete anonymity and the end-user the ability to accept or deny receiving messages. You can control who is on your SekurMessenger approved list, giving only your Sekur number. SekurMessanger is only 5.00 per month for individuals, and with PROMO CODE: SEKUR15, subscribers can get an additional 15% off a year subscription fee. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number, and the Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with strict privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekursuite.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ . “What is your privacy worth?” The segment originally aired on September 4, 2022.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company’s approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme, and its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company’s Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic being developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat’s unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to the maintenance of a healthy gut microbiome. The Company successfully completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Soho Properties :

Soho Properties is a Manhattan-based, privately held real estate development and investment firm founded in 2003 by Sharif El-Gamal. Since its inception, Soho Properties has been leveraging a multicultural academy of talents to expand frontiers within real estate. From acquisition to construction, Soho’s decision-making process is a strategy designed to maximize results. Corporate insights are from first-hand experiences. Soho Properties utilize the expertise of award-winning globally recognized architects, engineers, and industry specialists to guide their projects, and they operate in a fully transparent process that cultivates creativity. Through unrelenting perseverance and intellectual foresight, Soho Properties will continue to revamp the urban landscape – https://sohoproperties.com/ .

About Phixey, Inc.:

Phixey, Inc. , an electronic repair business for over 15 years, helps customers with their cell phone, tablet, and laptop service needs. The Company has agreements with DrPhoneFix, Techy, Experimax, and InMotion, totaling about 300 stores worldwide. Customers have no limits to where they can go to get their electronic devices repaired. Device owners can have peace of mind that their devices stay protected without high repair costs, monthly premiums, and high deductibles. Phixey is simply a club for cell phone, tablet, laptop, computer, and wearable owners that gives you tremendous benefits. With Phixey, Inc., the days of high repair costs, monthly premiums, and ridiculous deductibles are out – https://phixey.com/ .

About CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK):

As an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse where creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. CEEK has distributed content for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Future, and Demi Lovato. Part of CEEK’s mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators, and makers create exquisite, direct-to-fan experiences that delight and drive long-term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds. CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other ‘money can’t buy exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time – https://www.ceek.com/ .

About Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) ($VIRI):

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, such as fibromyalgia (“FM”). Immune responses related to the activation of tissue resident herpes have been postulated as a potential root cause triggering and/or sustaining chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable bowel disease, chronic fatigue syndrome and other functional somatic syndromes; all of which are characterized by waxing and waning symptoms with no obvious etiology. The Company’s lead development candidate (“IMC-1”) is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress herpes virus replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted disease symptoms. IMC-1 has been granted fast-track designation by the FDA and is currently being tested in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (“FORTRESS”), designed to serve as a supportive registrational study potentially. Evidence of IMC-1’s efficacy on a broad spectrum of FM outcome measures was previously demonstrated in a Phase 2a clinical trial. The Company is pursuing a second development candidate, IMC-2 (valacyclovir and celecoxib), as a potential treatment for managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with Long COVID, otherwise known as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). The Company has provided Bateman Horne Center (“BHC”) with an unrestricted investigational grant to conduct this study. BHC is a non-profit, interdisciplinary Center of Excellence advancing the diagnosis and treatment of chronic fatigue disorders, FM, post-viral syndromes, and related comorbidities – https://www.virios.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one’s health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level – https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses – www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

