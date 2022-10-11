New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV announces This Week’s TV Broadcast Line-up, Episode #370, Sunday, July 31, 2022, 10-11 AM ET New to The Street’s TV show line-up, features the following:1). Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) 2).LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) & Quantum International Corps (OTC Pink: QUAN)3). BlockQuake Holdings, LLC.4).Coastal Kapital, LLC 5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 6). Dentistry – Smile Design Manhattan 7). “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®).

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV show announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, July 31, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s 370th TV show line-up, features the following seven (7) segments:

1). Fintech/Cryptocurrency- “Special Episode” FINTECH.TV’s – Digital Asset Report, CEO/Founder Vince Molinari’s interview with Fantom Foundation’s (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) CEO/CIO, Michael Kong.

2). Cryptocurrency- LGCY Network’s (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) and Quantum International Corp.’s (OTC Pink: QUAN), LootUp App , interview with Justin Waiau, Project Manager at LGCY Networks and CEO at Quantum International Corp / LootUP.

3). Cryptocurrency – BlockQuake Holdings, LLC’s interview with CEO/Founder Antonio Brasse, CPA.

4). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Dentistry – “Special Episode”- Smile Design Manhattan’s CEO, Dr. Lee Gause, DDS, a Documentary / Case Study with dental patient Joe Burns, CEO, M5 Showroom .

7). “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street TV in collaboration with Vince Molinari, Founder/CEO at FINTECH.TV’s Digital Asset Report hosted this “Special Episode,” interviewing Michael Kong, Chief Executive Officer/ Chief Innovation Officer at Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) (“Fantom”). Vince and Michael discuss the fundamental business ongoings at Fantom from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio. $FTM’s ecosystem is a layer-1 blockchain, its unique chain is capable of multiple transactions simultaneously. The blockchain engine is Lachesis’ aBFT (asynchronous Byzantine Fault-Tolerant) consensus algorithm . The blockchain can process a transaction within one second, whereas other blockchain ecosystems can take much longer. Because the system can do multiple transactions, costs are reduced compared to other competitors’ platforms. DeFi Smart Contracts using the platform can expect ease of use and speeds in closing transactions with lower transactional costs. The Company has an extraordinary team which includes Dr. Bernhard Scholz, Ph.D., University of Sydney. Dr. Scholz, Fantom’s CRO (Chief Research Officer), uses programming languages to enhance, improve and innovate $FTM’s blockchain. His focus on $FTM’s Smart Contract platform is increasing execution performance. Speed, security, and scalability are some of the main attributes of the Fantom Foundation platform ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom Foundation – https://fantom.foundation/ .

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Justin Waiau, Project Manager at LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) and CEO at Quantum International Corp. (OTCPINK: QUAN) / LootUp App . LGCY Network develops dApps (decentralized applications) for payments on the blockchain. Recently, LootUP App became part of Quantum International Corporation (OTCPINK: QUAN), a publicly traded issuer on OTC Markets. Using the $LGCY blockchain, LootUp App has unique features as a payment application that overcome the inherent issues typically seen with legacy-type payment ecosystems. These legacy systems take custody of amounts used for a payment transaction and then misuse these funds in leverage bets without the consent or knowledge of the account holders. Many crypto exchange platforms collapsed, losing millions or even billions of dollars of account holders’ funds. LootUP is a new way to send, receive and earn; faster, cheaper, and more secure payment transactions. The wallet is not complicated to set up or use and doesn’t generate long digital addresses. LootUp sponsors the “GAS” fee, so end-users don’t pay that fee. Invoices can be generated quickly with ease to confirm and pay. LootUp App utilizes the power and strength of the LGCY blockchain and is soon available for individuals and businesses in the Apply Store and the Google Play Store . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit LGCY Network – https://lgcy.network/ .

This week, New to The Street TV interviews Antonio Brasse, CPA, the CEO/Founder of BlockQuake Holdings, LLC. At the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Antonio talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s regulator-driven cryptocurrency exchange and its upcoming ”Crowd Funding” investment raise. As a crypto exchange, end-users can buy/sell/trade cryptocurrencies at very low trading fees. Antonio explains that once the US SEC approves the “Crowd Funding” application, BlockQuake can offer any individual a pre-IPO investment in the Company. Wefunder is the organization running the Crowd Funding raise for BlockQuake, wefunder.com/blockquake . As of now, Antonio believes BlockQuake is the only crypto exchange utilizing a “Crowd Funding” platform to raise capital. Upon successful approvals, for $100, anyone can invest in the “Crowd Funding” investment round. Investors will eventually become brand ambassadors of the Blockquake exchange when launched. The recent issues with collapsed decentralized unregulated exchanges have some investors somewhat cautious. BlockQuake is different because it has some regulatory or pending approvals with state, federal, and international regulatory entities. They will never lend out or leverage an account holder’s assets, and accounts all have security features. BlockQuake expects to venture into the NFT marketplace with market makers and banking partners to ensure success. NFT tokenizations of tangible assets is a huge growth market that Blockquake wants to participate in. Also, QuakeCoin Token, quakecoin.com , is the exchange token for the BlockQuake exchange. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BlockQuake Holdings, LLC – https://www.blockquake.com/ . (Disclaimer: BlockQuake is testing the waters to evaluate investor interest. No money or other consideration is being solicited; if sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until Form C is filed and, then, only through Wefunder. Any indication of interest has no obligation or commitment of any kind).

New to The Street’s re-airs the “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs – Segment,” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital . TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Kortney in-studio at Nasdaq Marketplace , about the Company’s commercial funding operations. Kortney’s inspiration to start Coastal Kapital came from her experience in two failed business ventures. The biggest reason a company fails is a lack of capital or undercapitalization. Entrepreneurs decide to leverage everything to make a go of their businesses, and personal problems arise when things don’t go as expected. Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real estate-backed funding. Kortney explains that Coastal Kapital looks at the individual and decides on needs based on the business model and a client’s aggressive posture and efforts. She helps other women find equipment solutions and other capital sources for the needs of their businesses and mentors and educates women on other business principles to help ensure success. Using the media is a key business model that more women need to utilize to successfully talk and market their business activities, products, and services. Kortney’s story is a chapter in the book by the TV Co-host Rhonda Swan: “Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide To Fearless Living .” Coastal Kapital, in the future, would like to open avenues for capital creation and assistance for women outside of the US, fund those entities, and provide business help accordingly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital – https://coastalkapital.com/ . The “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs – Segment” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital , originally aired on July 17, 2022.

At the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio, Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), sits down with New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King. Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and data management. The Company never uses third-party technological platforms and never data mines information which is a typical practice on free open-platform sites. Many industries require cyber insurance for protection against cyber security breaches. The increase in premiums in just the last couple of years is up over 91%, and expectations are these premiums will continue to rise. The worldwide hacking continues, with business entities continuously combating potential cyber-attacks. The cybersecurity issues caused about $6 Trillion worldwide in damages throughout 2021. Sekur Private Data, Ltd’s encryptions technology platforms have private/secure emails and messaging solutions, which can eliminate potential cyber hacks. BEC (Business Email Compromise) and email phishing attacks continue to grow throughout 2022. Most businesses say the most likely cyber breach threats come from emails outside their operations. The SekurSend/SekurReply features on SekurMail / SekurMessenger subscription-based platforms give a close-loop private communication. Small/Medium businesses are likely a hacking target due to the internal limitations on advanced technologies used in daily operations. Sekur Private Data, Ltd will launch an aggressive marketing campaign in September 2022, targeting businesses with limited technological resources which can greatly improve their cybersecurity efforts with Sekur products. Sekur announced a collaboration with RE/Max Marketplace moving forward with Sekur’s business products. New business video tutorials are forthcoming, informing businesses about domain migration and other encryption services. Sekur Private Data is putting $1 million online in new servers to ensure more encrypted capacities for its subscribers. Sekur’s owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street airs a “Special Episode” about Smile Design Manhattan’s CEO, Dr. Lee Gause, DDS , and his documentary/case study with dental patient Joe Burns, CEO at M5 Showroom . The episode takes viewers through the process of creating Mr. Joe Burns’ fantastic new smile. Joe talked about his horrific experiences with dental procedures when he was a child, that even today bring back haunting memories. Just being able to step into Smile Designs Manhattan’s dental office took some courage. Joe complements Dr. Lee on his compassionate “bedside” manors, which significantly alleviated his past dental fears. Dr. Lee passionately explained that Joe is typical of his CEO, self-employed, successful clients who have a tough time sitting in a dental chair and not being in control of a situation. Understanding that mindset is essential to creating a relaxed atmosphere before any procedures. During the documentary, Joe talks about his fashion industry business, M5 Showroom, and the products offered at some of the most high-end retailers in North America. Fashions industry representatives need to look great, offerings high-end brands and styles, and Joe’s smile was lacking. He was self-conscious about smiling or even laughing, not wanting anyone to see his dental issues. Dr. Gause and Dr. Nancy Ahn , a cosmetic dental specialist, and others on the dental team consulted about Joe’s case. The result: Smile Design Manhattan had a successful and beautiful outcome – Joe’s great big new SMILE! Joe is beyond happy with his new look. Dr. Gause provides the most advance scientific dental procedures, instruments, and robotic technologies to create the best smiles. As such, a multitude of CEOs and high-net individuals received a wonderful new SMILE. Dr. Lee is a consummate dental professional and, along with his team, can create big new SMILES. Smile Design Manhattan can provide on-site and video consultations, so you can get one step closer to that smile you always wanted; visit Smile Design Manhattan – https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

New to the Street TV re-airs last week’s “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks about China with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. In a published article, Director Christopher Wray at the FBI states that China is determined to steal American technology and will do so by all means possible. Many believe that China hacked US data centers and now holds every US citizen’s social security number and other private information. Ironically, hackers stole over 1 billion Chinese citizens’ personal data from a security breach. Alain states that most of China’s technology is not innovation but stolen technology from western countries, including the US. They deploy these stolen platforms and use them; sometimes, they are inferior products, which explains why the 1-billion-person info hack occurred. Alain recommends avoiding Chinese-made hardware and software products, like phones and electronic products. Chinese-made products have spy chips to collect data, and their software and social media platforms are all designed to steal data. WeChat and WhatsApp are examples of social media sites known for data hacks. For ultimate protection, get a Sekur product – SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats. The Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with strict privacy laws. The US Cloud Act doesn’t have jurisdiction in Switzerland, so your data is protected from the US Government. Unfortunately, all the major technology companies, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, continually give data-driven information to Governmental authorities. Sekur Private Data is committed to privacy and security and successfully created a whole culture of employees with the same goal. Sekur’s internal operations are vital to successful products and consumer satisfaction, and no single Sekur employee has total access to Sekur’s security platforms. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth?” This “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd., originally aired on July 24, 2022.

About Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM):

Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is an open-source, decentralized Smart Contract platform for DApps and digital assets created as an alternative to Ethereum. Fantom aims to overcome the limitations of previous generation blockchains and balance three components: scalability, security, and decentralization. The project offers tools to simplify integrating existing DApps, a detailed staking reward system, and built-in DeFi instruments. Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a scratch-built consensus mechanism and independent consensus layer, Lachesis, to facilitate DeFi and related services based on smart contracts. Lachesis provides security for other layers, including Opera, Fantom’s EVM-compatible Smart Contract chain. Fantom’s key strengths are its performance and efficient transaction processing; transactions settle in 1-2 seconds, costing just a few cents per transaction. As a result, Fantom provides higher scalability but lower cost – https://fantom.foundation/ .

About FINETECH.TV :

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing the latest in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs, and ESG. The show offers studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange. The first of its kind platform featuring young, internationally diverse voices sharing their concerns and needs—framing their asks and expectations directly with experienced top-level executives across public markets. The network’s growth investors and tech builders deploy billions of dollars advancing innovative and sustainable products in the finance and tech industries – https://www.fintech.tv/ .

About LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY):

LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) , founded in August 2020, works on delivering the promise of a truly decentralized blockchain. $LGCY is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility, and the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world. One of the shining points of the $LGCY network is the ability of developers to create dApps and customized wallets. The best part is that the applications and uses are limitless because of the capacity for smart contracts to be deployed and executed on its chain. The central focus of the $LGCY Network is the community. A DPoS-based blockchain utilizes a community voting system to determine project funding allocations. $LGCY smart contracts use USDL stablecoin as its gas fee. $LGCY’s goal is to be the most decentralized blockchain – https://lgcy.network/ and https://lgcyscan.network/ .

About LootUp App :

LootUp App will allow the user to send to usernames instead of long addresses, give sponsored gas options, and will have the ability to cancel and confirm transactions. Built on the LGCY Network blockchain, LootUp will be non-custodial and peer-to-peer. The app allows users to discuss payments through a messenger inside the app, create invoices, and provide a decentralized marketplace to buy and sell products; the LootUp app will have everything needed for the general public to utilize the safety and security of blockchain technology without the headache – https://lootup.app/ .

About BlockQuake Holdings LLC :

BlockQuake Holdings, Inc. was formed in early 2018 to address the need for trust and transparency in the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. By developing a centralized cryptocurrency trading exchange platform, the Company’s mission is to be the unified trading platform for digital assets trusted by all facets of the trading and investing communities. The BlockQuake team understands the issues in the digital asset space ranging from cybersecurity to maintaining multiple trading accounts to a lack of fiat onramps and trading pair options. As a One-Stop Shop, BlockQuake’s trading platform fills this void. BlockQuake’s global Exchange provides traders with multiple fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, and alternative cryptocurrencies. BlockQuake continues to onboard fiats and lists more and more cryptos, and its users will have the most trading options on a single platform. Powered by a team with traditional financial backgrounds with experience in audit, compliance, and regulation, BlockQuake wants to provide its users with the same level of trust and transparency they’ve experienced with traditional financial markets – https://www.blockquake.com/ .

About Costal Kapital, LLC .

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships well as integrity – https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Smile Design Manhattan :

Smile Design Manhattan’s goal for its dentists, endodontists, and dental hygienists is to provide high-quality oral health care to men and women living in and around Midtown West, New York City. Patients feel confident about their oral hygiene care and results with a commitment to clear communication and individualized care. At Smile Design Manhattan, the team’s commitment to patient comfort and cutting-edge technology extends to all the clinical treatment areas. The providers at Smile Design Manhattan provide a different kind of dental experience. After hearing dozens of new patients tell of “nightmare” dental scenarios, Smile Design Manhattan founder Lee Gause, DDS, designed the practice’s environments to be warm and inviting. Patients can access the best, most comprehensive oral health care and partner with the team at Smile Design Manhattan – https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d64316de-7955-4c32-a0e5-13521b42678d