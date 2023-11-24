New to The Street’s Leadership Series Features UNC’s Anson Dorrance, Head Coach of the Women’s Soccer Team, and Kevin Guskiewicz, University Chancellor; Televised Interviews Air on Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming, Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET The following two inspirational leaders from the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC): 1). Anson Dorrance, Head Coach of UNC’s Women’s Soccer Team 2). Kevin Guskiewicz, PhD, UNC’s University Chancellor

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media Works’ “New to The Street Leadership” show, powered by Sector SPDR ETFs , airs on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

Co-host Matt Doherty , Executive Coach, Media Personality, Author, and TV Business co-Host Jane King talks with the following two inspirational leaders from the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC):

1). Anson Dorrance, Head Coach of UNC’s Women’s Soccer Team.

2). Kevin Guskiewicz, PhD , UNC’s University Chancellor.

New to The Street Leadership’s Co-hosts Matt Doherty and Jane King talk about his leadership roles and successes with Coach Anson Dorrance, Head Coach Women’s Soccer Team, University of Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) . As the most successful coach in UNC’s athletic history, Anson won 1093 games during his 47 years as a coach. In 2012, he won UNC its 20th NCAA Championship in soccer, making him the first coach in NCAA history to win 20 NCAA championships in a single sport. In 1974, Coach Dorrance graduated from UNC, and soon after, became a coach at UNC, becoming the head coach for the men’s soccer team in 1977. Matt shares with viewers that he remembered Coach Dorrance’s commitment to excellence during his student-athlete years at UNC. Coach Dorrance shares his leadership successes as a coach and mentor for the UNC athletes on his teams. The challenges with coaching today’s elite athletes are different from years past. Student-athletes are arriving at sports programs with upbrings that are unique today, sometimes with varying ideas on practice regiments, play-action defense/offense, and respectfulness. A few years ago, Coach Dorrance met with a UNC sociologist, who showed a presentation slide of a student coming home with “Fs” on a report card; the 1960s slide showed parents yelling at the student for lack of performance. The other slide showed the current decade, the parents yelling at the teachers. Parents don’t understand when he, the coach, must bench their elite child athlete. He wants athletes to be accountable, competitive, respectful, and full of team spirit. Coach Dorrance will always use his leadership skills to bring the best out of his athletes. Mia Hamm , probably the most famous professional women’s soccer player, was on Coach Dorrance’s team at UNC. Mia was a determined athlete who always wanted to score. Coach Dorrance used that determination as the basis for his ability to effectively coach her, not allowing her shortcomings to affect the outcome of her play. Basketball Coach, Dean Smith offered Coach Dorrance to sit in on his team’s basketball practices, a priceless experience for Coach Dorrance. During these practices, Coach Dorrance could not understand why Coach Smith bothered with a player who seemed non-committed to the game. The player was Vince Carter , who became a basketball sensation as a student and professional. Understanding the strengths of individual athletes and working with them, not giving up on them, and seeing positive results are rewarding to any coach. There are no computer programs or algorithms to being a coach; leadership and role modeling come with experiences and a passion for assisting student-athletes to become their best. Viewers and others interested in Coach Anson Dorrance can visit UNC’s Women’s Soccer Team website .

Kevin Guskiewicz, Ph.D., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Chancellor , sits with New to The Street Leadership’s TV Co-hosts Matt Doherty and Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, the co-hosts share Chancellor Guskiewicz’s impressive credentials as a neuroscientist, concussion researcher, and academic leader with viewers. Chancellor Guskiewicz is a principal investigator on the NFL’s LO N G-Study , a research program on former NFL players to develop strategies for preventing and treating neurological health problems. In 2011, the prestigious Mac A rthur Fellowship awarded Kevin for his creativity in researching sport-related concussions. In 2013, “TIME” magazine named him a Game Changer, one of 18 innovators and problem-solvers inspiring change in America. As a founding director of UNC’s Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center and Research Director of the Center for the Study of Retired Athletes , Kevin provides guidelines for preventing sports-related head injuries for the NCAA, NFL, and other sports organizations. Recognized globally as an innovator and problem solver, Kevin shares his leadership success and attributes. Being UNC’s 12th Chancellor comes with unique challenges; the school is diverse with many constituents, and understanding the makeup of the University’s student body, professors, campus organizations, and Board of Trustees is critical to his leadership role. As a leading global public research university funded partly by North Carolina’s taxpayers, Kevin explains that his role as Chancellor is rewarding. He uses his scientific background to look at data, but more importantly, he listens to everyone’s opinion on a particular subject matter. Politics and personal views have no place in a leadership role, and he maintains a strong-neutral presence, always seeking the best possible outcomes. Kevin believes challenges bring positive results; optimism and realism are vital to a strong leader. His wife and a handful of others, including a professor from the University of Virginia, are always available to consult with him outside his UNC role. Getting a perspective on matters from someone not involved or belonging to a group is another strong leadership role, and having an unbiased opinion can assist. Before being Chancellor, he was the Dean of UNC’s College of Arts & Sciences. Under his leadership, he created a civil discourse model for students to actively understand and participate as productive citizens in a thriving democracy. He shares with students and others that protection under The First Amendment of the United States Constitution, the Right to Self-expression, can create harmful and unfavorable outcomes from verbal and written assaults, and the objective for comprehensive change is lost. As Chancellor, he continues to build upon more leadership courses currently offered at UNC, remaining diligent in bringing more leadership programs for undergraduates. Kevin says the University can bring breadth, depth, and practice to leadership programs through overseas study abroad programs, research opportunities, and internship programs. Successful leaders like Kevin use repetition practices that work with results; finding the middle is usually the best solution. As a leader in the education and science fields, Kevin’s leadership skills promote innovation, ethnic inclusion, and the formulation of practical solutions. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz is the leader in implementing Carolina’s new strategic plan: “Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good.” Viewers can learn more about Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, PhD., at UNC’s Chancellor website .

About Kevin M. Guskiewicz, PhD :

Kevin M. Guskiewicz, PhD ., a neuroscientist, academic leader, and concussion researcher, is the 12th chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As the Kenan Distinguished Professor of Exercise and Sport Science, he has been a member of Carolina’s faculty since 1995. He is co-director of the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center and is the director of the Center for the Study of Retired Athletes. Guskiewicz is a nationally recognized expert on sport-related concussions. He maintains an active research portfolio and is principal investigator or co-principal investigator on three active research grants totaling over $20 million. His groundbreaking work has garnered numerous awards and has influenced concussion guidelines in the NCAA and the NFL. As Chancellor, Guskiewicz has led the implementation of Carolina’s new strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, that outlines a roadmap for the University’s priorities moving forward. He leads Carolina’s $1.2 billion research enterprise, the nation’s 13th-largest research university in total research expenditures. Guskiewicz earned a B.S. in athletic training from West Chester University, an M.S. in exercise physiology/athletic training from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Ph.D. in sports medicine from the University of Virginia. Born and raised in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, he lives with his wife Amy and children Jacob, Nathan, Adam, and Tessa in Chapel Hill – https://installation.unc.edu/meet-the-chancellor/

About Coach A nson Dorrance :

Coach Anson Dorrance has been coaching for 47 years as the head coach of soccer at UNC, including 45 seasons as the women’s head coach. As a 1974 UNC graduate, Dorrance has won a combined 1,093 games at his alma mater while coaching the men and women. He owns a career record of 1,093-150-66, including a 921-86-45 mark as the women’s head coach. He won his 1,000th game as a collegiate head coach, including 172 wins as UNC’s men’s head coach from 1977-88, when the Tar Heels defeated Ohio State on August 18, 2018. It was his 828th victory as the UNC women’s coach. Dorrance captured his 900th win as Carolina’s women’s coach against Notre Dame in the 2021 home finale on October 24. His 921 victories as head coach of the UNC women’s program are the most in the sport’s history. Dorrance was presented with the prestigious Werner Fricker Builder Award in 2016 from United States Soccer, given to an individual who has dedicated at least 20 years of service to the sport, working to establish a lasting legacy in the history and structure of soccer in the United States. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in August 2008 on the “Builders of the Game” ballot, being established in his first year of eligibility. In 2012, Dorrance led Carolina to its 20th NCAA Championship, making him the first coach in NCAA history to win 20 NCAA championships in a single sport. He is the all-time leader in Division I NCAA championships in any sport and tied for second across all NCAA divisions in all-time titles with 21 – https://goheels.com/sports/womens-soccer/roster/coaches/anson-dorrance/4153 .

About Coach Matt Doherty and Doherty Coaching :

Matt Doherty is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, best-selling author, media personality, and executive coach. In 2022, he was named the Vistage Rookie of the Year and won the Chair Excellence Award. He guides corporations, C-suite managers, sales executives, and business and sports coaches to develop leadership skills and team dynamics. Since starting on the 1982 National Championship team with Michael Jordan at UNC, his journey has included being the Head Coach at Notre Dame and UNC. He was named the 2001 AP National Coach of the Year after leading the Tar Heels to the ACC Regular Season Championship and a #1 ranking. Matt was also the head coach at FAU and SMU and worked for ESPN, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlantic 10 Conference. In 2003, he embarked on a mission to “Learn & Grow” by beginning a leadership journey at the UVA Darden School of Business and The Wharton School. Coach Doherty is committed to sharing universal teachings and actionable ideas that will work for anyone – https://www.dohertycoaching.com/ .

About Sector SPDR ETFs :

Sector SPDR ETFs are unique ETFs that divide the S&P 500 into eleven sector index funds. Investors can customize their investments by picking and weighing each sector to meet specific investment goals. Sector SPDR ETFs have the diversification of a mutual fund, the focus of a sector fund, and the tradability of a stock. Investors can buy or sell Sector SPDR ETF shares on the NYSE Arca during trading hours. The eleven Sector SPDR ETFs represent the S&P 500. However, each Sector SPDR ETF can be purchased individually, providing undiluted exposure to a particular sector or industry group – https://www.sectorspdr.com/ .

About “New to The Street Leadership” with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs:

New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs is a monthly television show featuring individuals who lead their organization to successful outcomes and future endeavors. Guests will share their success stories and motivations, allowing viewers to understand and learn leadership skills. The show is co-hosted with Famous Coach Matt Doherty and recognized Business TV host Jane King. The show airs monthly, on the last Saturday of each month, on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program.

