LOVELAND, Colo., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest master-planned community, Riano Ridge, is coming soon to Loveland, Colorado. The Toll Brothers Sales Center, located at 3098 Gladstone Avenue in Loveland, will open in fall 2024.

Riano Ridge will include modern townhome and single-family home designs, as well as an array of private amenities. Home buyers will be able to choose from four collections of stylish two-story home designs ranging from 1,673 to 4,814+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes will be priced from the $500,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“With four collections of townhome and single-family home designs, our Riano Ridge home buyers will enjoy the best in luxury living in one of Loveland’s most desirable neighborhoods,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “This exciting community will be ideally located within walking distance from Mehaffey Park and just one hour from downtown Denver.”

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including TPC Colorado golf course, Boedecker Lake, Mehaffey Park, as well as Denver’s sporting arenas and stadiums.

Major highways including Interstate 25 and Routes 34 and 287 are easily accessible from Riano Ridge, offering homeowners convenient access to Denver, Fort Collins, Estes Park, and Colorado Springs.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Larimer County area include Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes and Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes.

For more information on Riano Ridge and Toll Brothers communities in Colorado, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

