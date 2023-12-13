Three luxury new home collections will debut in early 2024 featuring convenient walkability to Erie’s new Town Center

Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center is a new master-planned new home community coming soon to Erie, Colorado in early 2024.

Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center “Offering both a unique landscape and lifestyle opportunity, Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center is the perfect place to call home,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.

ERIE, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of three new home collections, including single-family and townhome designs, at the new Erie Town Center in Erie, Colorado. The new homes at Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center will be priced from the $600,000s and will open for sale in early 2024.

Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center is situated in sought-after Boulder County and offers luxury living in an ideal location just 40 minutes from downtown Denver and 25 minutes from Boulder. This new community is located within the exceptional St. Vrain Valley School District, home to top-ranking schools with a Niche.com A- overall ranking.

Home buyers in Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center can choose from a stunning selection of both single-family and three-story townhomes, ranging in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,950+ square feet with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages.

“Offering both a unique landscape and lifestyle opportunity, Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center is the perfect place to call home,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We encourage prospective home buyers to join our interest list to be among the first to receive more information on the community and future home site releases.”

Toll Brothers home buyers will enjoy convenient walkability to Erie’s new Town Center and its many shops and restaurants. Located at the southwest corner of Erie Parkway and County Line Road, the new Town Center will offer over 95,000 square feet of retail and office space including an outdoor promenade, event space, and walkable amenities with an expected 2025 completion date.

Nearby Toll Brothers communities include Edge at Downtown Superior and Heights at Downtown Superior with homes starting in the upper $600,000s.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in Colorado and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a371431e-a853-495a-b018-79452bd26f68

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/206dc3f8-733a-403b-9f72-8ee76380c6da

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)