New Trail Replenish IPA – a New Beer on a Mission to Plant Trees

New Trail Brewing Co.’s Newest Year-Round IPA will donate funds directly to planting new trees for every can and draft pint sold.

New Trail Replenish IPA New Trail Replenish IPA

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Trail Brewing Co. of Williamsport, PA is proud to announce the all new Year-round Replenish West Coast IPA.

Replenish IPA is on a mission to Replenish native tree populations. $1 of every case ever sold will go directly to planting new trees that will clean the air & water for future generations of people & wildlife. Raise a can of Replenish with us & help raise funds for our trees!

New Trail has always set out to brew great beer to enjoy in the great outdoors. Everything we do out there from fishing to hiking to sight-seeing depends on healthy forests and clean water. New Trail wants to be a part of ensuring those opportunities continue to be available into the future.

New Trail is sending $1 of every Replenish IPA case and $5 of every Replenish IPA keg ever sold to the expert non-profits who are out there every day doing the work. New Trail’s longtime nonprofit partner, The Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation, has targeted the needs for different native species in different areas around the state. They are out there planting trees in conjunction with state parks & forests staff & volunteers across PA.

Donations from Replenish IPA are not capped. New Trail will continue to send funds as long as this new year-round IPA is produced. Replenish IPA cans have a QR Code on the side pointing to newtrailbrewing.com/replenish where everyone can follow along with donation progress.

Replenish is a west coast IPA. This is New Trail’s first year-round push into brewing the iconic style that has lifted craft beer for so long. It has the familiar notes of sticky pine & deep citrus, and its crystal clear. Replenish IPA is bright, crisp & balanced making it an excellent partner to any trek through the pines.

New Trail will be throwing the Replenish Launch Party September 17th at the Tasting Room in Williamsport. Replenish will be on tap, pine tree saplings will be available free of charge for those who wish to personally plant along with the project, PA Parks & Forests will be in attendance, and more.

Keep an eye out for Replenish parties at bars and restaurants across PA. New Trail will plant a tree for every pint drank at those Replenish takeovers. More info will be available on Facebook and Instagram @newtrailbrewing when those are announced.

Replenish cans are shipping to retailers across PA in the last week of September. Available in 16oz 4-packs and soon as part of The Hoppy Variety 12oz 12-packs.

Inquiries for more information can be sent to Don at don@newtrailbrewing.com

Related Images

Image 1: New Trail Replenish IPA

New Trail Replenish IPA is on a mission to Replenish native tree populations

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment