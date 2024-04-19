Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee say they’ll field a massive team of 100,000 lawyers and volunteers in the key battleground states to monitor and possibly challenge the counting of votes in November’s election.
In a statement released Friday morning, the Trump campaign and the RNC touted the launch of what they called “the most extensive and monumental election integrity program in the nation’s history.”<
