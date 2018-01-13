MOSCOW (Reuters) – A new round of U.S. sanctions expected against Moscow is an attempt to influence Russia’s domestic affairs ahead of a presidential election, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Islamic State affiliate claims deadly attack on U.S. troops in Niger - January 13, 2018
- South Korea and North Korea to hold working-level talks on January 15 - January 13, 2018
- New U.S. sanctions attempt to influence Russia before election: Tass - January 13, 2018