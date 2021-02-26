Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Vice President for Enrollment Management at Husson University to Drive Increased Enrollment Effort

New Vice President for Enrollment Management at Husson University to Drive Increased Enrollment Effort

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Steven F. Soba is Husson University's new vice president for enrollment management. Soba will lead efforts to increase enrollments at Husson and continue the University’s decades-long history of growth and success.

Steven F. Soba is Husson University’s new vice president for enrollment management. Soba will lead efforts to increase enrollments at Husson and continue the University’s decades-long history of growth and success.

Husson University prepares future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

Husson University prepares future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

BANGOR, MAINE, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husson University has named Steven F. Soba as their new vice president for enrollment management. Soba will lead efforts to increase enrollments at Husson and continue the University’s decades-long history of growth and success.

Prior to joining the University, Soba was a vice president for enrollment and marketing at Muskingum University from 2017 – 2021, where he was responsible for creating the recruitment strategy for all undergraduate day students, net tuition revenue generation, financial aid allocation, admission standards, enrollment operations, marketing, branding, communication, promotional planning and team leadership.

In his new role, he will provide strategic leadership and operational management for the Office of Admissions, Graduate Admissions, International Initiatives and Financial Aid. In addition, Soba will be responsible for leading all University marketing efforts related to enrollment.

“Steve has extensive experience leading the development and implementation of strategic enrollment plans,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA. “His strong leadership and management skills will be an enormous asset to our university as we look to grow the University and our enrollments.”

Clark continued: “Steve also has a strong track record of team leadership. I view him as someone who can positively motivate our entire team and strategically align their efforts toward a common goal.”

Prior to his position at Muskingum University, Soba worked at several other colleges and universities. His 28 years of experience have given him the opportunity to hone his enrollment management skills. Soba’s experience as a senior leadership team member, along with his abilities to lead student recruitment efforts, net tuition revenue generation, financial aid allocation, enrollment operations, marketing, branding, communication and promotional planning, will make him a valuable addition to Husson University.

In 1992, Steven F. Soba was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in administration of justice with minors in Spanish and philosophy from Salve Regina University in Newport, RI in 1992. One year later, he completed a Master of Science in the Administration of Justice from the same University. Soba has also received certifications from the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education in 2009 and 2016 having completed their Educational Management and Management Development programs.

Soba is looking forward to joining the team at Husson University. “By creating high-performance, cross-functional teams, I hope to help Husson continue its upward growth trajectory. I’m also looking forward to exploring and living in Maine. It’s truly one of the most beautiful states in the country and I’m excited to see all that it has to offer.”

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

Attachments

  • stevesoba3KB-2
  • Stone Eagle 2 
CONTACT: Eric B. Gordon
Husson University
207.649.4647
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.