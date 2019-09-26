New Videos Presenting Insight into Scientology Now Available in Downtown Clearwater

Breaking News
Guests attend a community reception at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. Over thirty new videos have been added to the Center’s audio-visual library of 400 short films on every aspect of Scientology.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On September 19th, 2019 the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater announced the addition of over 30 new videos to its audio-visual library of 400 short films. The new videos include: how Dianetics helps one deal with grief and loss; what is the cause of conflict, war and marital distress; “A Day in the Life of L. Ron Hubbard,” not to mention short video presentations showing the magnificent Fort Harrison and Flag building.

“Dozens of guests visiting the Center so far this week have already gotten a chance to see some of these new videos,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “One local guest remarked, ‘I had no idea that [the Flag Building] looked like that. That was amazing!’”

Following the wise adage, “Think for yourself,” the Center was established to create awareness, understanding and provide answers to questions about Scientology.

Since its opening on July 11, 2015, over 47,000 curious guests have come to the Center which is located in the historic Clearwater Building, once the site of one of Clearwater’s oldest banks.

The Center is open daily, 10am-10pm. No appointment is necessary. For more information about the Center, or Scientology please contact Amber at 727-467-6966, email [email protected] or visit www.scientology.org.  You can also tune in to the 24-hour Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or log on www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder.  The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d5ae343-a89e-429d-822a-74ab9828ad2d

