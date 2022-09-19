New Vishay Intertechnology IHHP Power Inductors Save Space and Increase Efficiency in IoT Devices and Portable Electronics

Breaking News
Offered in Compact 0603, 0805, and 0806 Case Sizes, Devices Feature Low Profiles of 0.8 mm

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has expanded its IHHP series of low profile, high current power inductors with three new devices in compact 0603, 0805, and 0806 case sizes. Combining low DCR and core losses with a low maximum height of 0.8 mm, the Vishay Dale IHHP-0603ZH-01, IHHP-0805ZH-01, and IHHP-0806ZH-01 are designed to save space and increase efficiency in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and portable electronics.

The devices released today are optimized for DC/DC converters and power supply modules for notebook PCs, tablets, IoT, and other handheld battery-powered electronics. The magnetic-alloy power inductors offer low acoustic noise and provide magnetic shielding to prevent interference with nearby components. 

The IHHP-0603ZH-01, IHHP-0805ZH-01, and IHHP-0806ZH-01 feature maximum DCR down to 24 mΩ, high saturation current to 5.2 A, and a heat rating current up to 4.9 A. The devices operate over a temperature range from -55 °C to +125 °C and are packaged in an RoHS-compliant, 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite powdered iron alloy construction.

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHHP-0603ZH-01 IHHP-0805ZH-01 IHHP-0806ZH-01
Case size 0603 0805 0806
Inductance @ 1 MHz (μH) 0.47 to 1.0 0.47 to 2.2 0.47 to 2.2
DCR typ. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 36 to 95 26 to 90 20 to 75
DCR max. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 43 to 110 33 to 110 24 to 90
Heat rating current typ. (A) (¹) 2.0 to 3.3 1.8 to 3.9 2.6 to 4.9
Heat rating current max. (A) (¹) 1.8 to 3.0 1.6 to 3.7 2.3 to 4.5
Saturation current typ. (A) (²) 2.3 to 3.4 2.1 to 4.8 2.9 to 5.2
Saturation current max. (A) (²) 2.1 to 3.1 1.9 to 4.3 2.7 to 4.7

(¹) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C
(²) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the new inductors are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

