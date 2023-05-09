NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Vision Industries (the “Company”), a precision machining division of The Producto Group, proudly announces its achievement of ISO 9001 certification for its commitment to quality management systems. The company offers a wide range of capabilities and complex geometries for large footprint machining of custom parts or small intricate components for the medical industry and other critical, regulated high-end markets.

The ISO 9001 certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, widely regarded as a mark of excellence in the industry. The certification reflects the company’s dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations, improving processes, and ensuring consistent, high-quality products and services.

By implementing and maintaining a robust quality management system, New Vision Industries is better positioned to identify and address potential issues, minimize risks, and optimize its operations. This, in turn, enables the company to provide even better products and services to its customers.

“We are thrilled to achieve ISO 9001 certification, which is a significant milestone for our company,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of The Producto Group. “Our commitment to quality management systems is a top priority, and this certification demonstrates our dedication to continuous improvement and delivering the highest standards of quality to our customers.”

New Vision Industries is also in the process of obtaining its AS9100 certification, a quality management system standard specifically for the aerospace industry. This will further enhance the company’s capabilities and enable it to better serve its customers in this industry.

“We would like to thank our valued customers for their continued support and trust in our company,” said Rauenzahn. “We look forward to continuing to serve them with the highest standards of quality and professionalism.”

About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Its unique brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

CONTACT: Caitlin Barnhart 240-217-1786