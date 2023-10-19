NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Vision Industries (the “Company”), the precision machining division of The Producto Group, announces its achievement of AS9100D certification, a renowned aerospace standard. AS9100D incorporates the essentials of ISO 9001:2015, with additional requirements that address safety, reliability, and aerospace-specific regulatory compliance.

The internationally recognized AS9100D certification is frequently a pre-requisite for suppliers across the entire aerospace supply chain. Obtaining this certification emphasizes New Vision Industries’ commitment to stringent quality management, resulting in enhanced products, quality, and customer satisfaction to our customers in the aerospace sector.

“We are immensely proud to have achieved the AS9100D certification” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of The Producto Group. “This milestone is not just a badge for compliance, but a reflection of New Vision Industries’ dedication to continuous improvement, safety, and the highest quality standards. This certification not only sets us apart but also reinforces our promise to deliver the best to our aerospace partners and customers.”

“We would like to extend our thanks to our valued customers. Your unwavering trust and support have been the cornerstone of our business, inspiring us to reach new heights and continuously strive for excellence” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of The Producto Group.

About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Our unique, yet synergistic brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

CONTACT: Caitlin Barnhart cbarnhart@producto.com