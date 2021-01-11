Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Wellness Outreach Service Gives Employers the Ability to Proactively Support Employee Behavioral Health

New Wellness Outreach Service Gives Employers the Ability to Proactively Support Employee Behavioral Health

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

R3 Continuum’s new service offering aims to address increased levels of stress, loneliness, trauma, grief, and other issues brought on by the challenges of 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R3 Continuum (R3c), a leader in providing custom behavioral health solutions for workplace wellbeing, announced today the launch of Wellness Outreach, a new solution for helping employers proactively support the behavioral health needs of their employees. The service helps organizations cultivate a culture of wellbeing by extending ongoing care and support. Through early intervention and mitigation of behavioral health issues, employers can improve employee morale, productivity, and retention.

“I am proud that our organization has developed a solution that brings wellbeing support direct to the employee,” said George Vergolias, PsyD, CTM, medical director at R3 Continuum. “So many of us let pride or the feeling that ‘I don’t have it as bad as the other person’ get in the way of seeking and obtaining much-needed support. After the challenging year we just faced, many employees are suffering in silence, and providing proactive timely support can help transform that silent suffering into mutually-supported thriving.”

Wellness Outreach provides employees with a confidential and private space to share openly how they are feeling, while learning best-practice coping skills and self-care strategies for resilience and wellbeing. It is different from traditional support methods in that the employee does not have to initiate the call for needed support. The outreach calls extend support to the employee, which aids in getting support to those who either did not know they needed it or were too afraid to make the call themselves. Delivery of the service includes the following:

  • The ability to extend the Wellness Outreach services to all employees or to a select subset of the workforce.
  • Telephonic Wellness Outreach conducted on a one-time basis or a frequency of monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually, based on the unique needs of the employer.
  • Appropriate opt-in, opt-out and confidentiality measures in place for employees.
  • Availability of customized follow-up support options following Wellness Outreach if additional needs are identified.
  • A summary report at the conclusion of the call outlining the employee’s status of wellbeing, any additional support need recommendations, employee’s level of participation, and other information as requested and within scope and privacy parameters.

“The need for organizations to be proactively supporting their employees’ behavioral health is an essential part of the next normal in 2021,” said Jim Mortensen, president at R3 Continuum. “R3 Continuum’s new Wellness Outreach service provides the much-needed solution for employers to do that.”

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum (R3c) supports companies in preparing for, recovering from and building resilient workplaces in the face of disaster, disruption and everyday behavioral health challenges. From Fortune 100 companies to small businesses, R3c provides support at all levels of an organization, promoting workplace wellbeing and performance in an ever-changing and often unpredictable world. Learn more at www.R3c.com.

Media Contact:
Jamie Gassmann
Director of Marketing
952-641-0636
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.