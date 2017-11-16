Breaking News
New White Paper Details How FTJ FundChoice Created a New Financial Advisor Led Digital Advice Tool, Portfolio Target™

HEBRON, Ky., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTJ FundChoice, a national turnkey asset management firm with over $9.1B assets under administration, today released a new white paper detailing the conceptualization and development process of their new advisor-led digital advice tool, Portfolio Target.

“Portfolio Target: Built to Exceed Your Client’s Digital Demands” gives advisors a look under the hood of this latest technology in financial advising. From concept to build, readers are guided through the development process of Portfolio Target, comprising of FTJ FundChoice’s two years of collaboration with three leading technology and support companies – Orion Advisor Services, AdvisoryWorld, and Mineral Interactive.

The following areas are discussed in the whitepaper:

  • Conceptualizing the Solution
  • Assessing the Digital Landscape
  • Creating the Project Team
  • Making of Portfolio Target
  • Portfolio Target Specs

“We have a long-standing focus on helping advisors find freedom and flexibility in their daily businesses,” said Dean Cook, President of FTJ FundChoice. “Portfolio Target was developed around that core concept, helping advisors compete against direct-to-consumer robo-advisor platforms with private-labeled, user-friendly technology. In this white paper, advisors and our colleagues will get to see how the FTJ FundChoice development team, Orion Advisor Services, AdvisoryWorld, and Mineral Interactive collectively addressed their digital needs with Portfolio Target.”

FTJ FundChoice is providing advisors with supplemental marketing and PR materials to promote Portfolio Target to their clients through a client-facing, online instructional video that will be in the advisor’s branding, as well as client-facing press release templates to help advisors easily announce this new technology to prospects and clients.

To view the whitepaper click here: 
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca26ee77-521e-4b7b-8830-dc89b8daf17c

About FTJ FundChoice

Founded in 2001, FTJ FundChoice, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides advisors access to independent asset allocation strategies and model trading functionality. FTJ FundChoice assists advisors in simplifying their business by absorbing back office tasks, such as trade reconciliation, account administration, fee billing and performance reporting, allowing the advisor to spend more time on client relationship-building activities. For additional information, visit www.ftjfundchoice.com.

Contact:
Jacqueline Silva 
[email protected]

