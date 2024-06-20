• 84% of Patients Arrive at Doctor Visits Underinformed

• Underscores Growing Importance of HCP and DTC Alignment in Pharma Commercialization and Marketing Strategies

• OPRX Closes First Combined HCP and DTC DAAP Marketing Program for Top 5 Pharma Client

WALTHAM, Mass., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, announced today the publication of its latest white paper, Conversations that Convert: Physician Survey on Opportunities for HCP and DTC Marketing Synchronization.

The white paper reveals findings from a 2024 independent research survey, commissioned by OptimizeRx, on the effects of direct-to-consumer (DTC) pharmaceutical marketing. Over 170 physicians across seven specialties offered their perspectives about how the care journey can be impacted by marketing. Most notably, it highlights the disconnect between medically supported treatment information provided by HCPs and the treatment information received by consumers, primarily due to siloed, poorly timed, and broad-brushed DTC marketing. It highlights the untapped opportunity of synchronizing HCP and DTC healthcare marketing to drive productive care conversations, enhance brand relevance, support positive patient outcomes, and drive more value from pharmaceutical marketing efforts.

Key Survey Findings Highlight the Need for Precision in Disseminating Healthcare Information

The survey results reveal gaps in healthcare information that hinder effective patient-HCP interactions and complicate treatment discussions. Doctors appreciate patients who are involved and knowledgeable about their health, but they express concern about the accuracy of information patients consume. Below are a few key survey findings:

Patients are arriving at appointments underinformed

Surveyed physicians consider just 16% of patients to be well informed about their condition and treatment options.

Patients are arriving at appointments underinformed

Surveyed physicians consider just 16% of patients to be well informed about their condition and treatment options.

Over half (55%) of physicians surveyed agree that patient-sourced information is crucial for shared decision-making, highlighting its impact on physician-patient conversations. However, 59% of surveyed physicians believe the information patients reference is fair-to-poor quality and 61% spend notable amounts of time countering incorrect information.

Over half (55%) of physicians surveyed agree that patient-sourced information is crucial for shared decision-making, highlighting its impact on physician-patient conversations. However, 59% of surveyed physicians believe the information patients reference is fair-to-poor quality and 61% spend notable amounts of time countering incorrect information.

73% of physicians surveyed say the medications patients request based on DTC ads are only sometimes, occasionally, or rarely appropriate, suggesting ads are not reaching the right patients, or patients are missing key pieces of information.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap with Aligned Information

Despite these challenges, the survey also reveals a path forward. A significant majority of physicians (70%) agree that when patient-sourced information aligns with the information they receive from manufacturers, care conversations become more streamlined and effective. According to these physicians, alignment requires more medically vetted information in the hands of patients, which is key to supporting the treatment decision-making process. Chiefly, physicians feel that accurate, digestible information about treatment qualifications would save valuable time in the care process, because it would save them a “reeducation” effort when patients arrive to their visit with unrealistic expectations.

“What we heard from physicians when we fielded this survey was that, overwhelmingly, an educated consumer is an empowered consumer, and an empowered patient is a motivating force in care conversations,” said Steve Silvestro, OptimizeRx President. “Aligning HCP and patient communications is not just a marketing strategy – it’s a critical step towards faster treatment decisions and better outcomes. And it requires an integrated approach to patient and physician engagement. We’ve already begun to see our clients move to invest across these two ecosystems with the first combined HCP and DTC Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) marketing program with a top 5 pharma client closed and many more in progress. We are working closely with clients to ensure that they not only enable better coordination between HCP and DTC efforts but are also able to capture the value of bringing these efforts together as more programs are executed.”

The survey findings present a new perspective on the current state of DTC and HCP pharmaceutical marketing and the white paper presents a powerful case for breaking down the existing advertising silos and bridging HCP and DTC marketing efforts. Leveraging new advancements in technology, alongside a data-driven approach to engagement that considers a patient’s upcoming clinical milestones as a marker for more personalized engagement, is the first step to enhancing patient education, facilitating effective healthcare interactions, and ensuring that pharmaceutical marketing can add more value to care conversations.

Further details on the survey, including practical actions that pharmaceutical marketers, and their agency counterparts, can take to synchronize marketing efforts can be found on the Company’s website, and is available for download at: https://www.optimizerx.com/2024-Physician-Survey-Results-Pharma-Marketing.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels and proprietary point-of-care networks, OptimizeRx is changing the way life sciences engages with customers.

