(Reuters) – Bitterly cold weather will usher in the new year for much of the United States east of the Rocky Mountains this weekend, bringing record low temperatures to the Midwest, making travel difficult and putting a chill on New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Probe into deadly fire at U.S. firm’s Philippines offices focuses on possible safety lapses - December 30, 2017
- New year could bring record low temperatures to U.S. Midwest, E.Coast - December 30, 2017
- Protests hit Tehran, two demonstrators reported killed in Iran town - December 30, 2017