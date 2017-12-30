New year could bring record low temperatures to U.S Midwest, East Coast

(Reuters) – A fresh jolt of arctic air will usher in the new year for much of the United States this weekend, bringing record cold temperatures on New Year’s Day to cities in the Midwest and East Coast, forecasters said on Saturday.
