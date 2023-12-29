Author Jilly Cooper and actor Emilia Clarke also honouredThe singer Shirley Bassey, the England goalkeeper Mary Earps, the Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis and the Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke are among the famous names recognised in the new year honours list, while the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, leads those rewarded for their work on the coronation of King Charles III.Bassey, known for recording the Bond songs Goldfinger and Diamonds Are Forever, is one of the all-time bestselling artists. She becomes a Companion of Honour, one of the top honours, for her services to music. She said: “My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.” Continue reading…

