BoM forecasts heavy rain for south-east Queensland and northern NSW, while across the far north temperatures will remain in the 40sParts of south-east Queensland are being battered by heavy rain in a soggy start to the new year, with dangerous flooding predicted.Intense falls in some areas could lead to life-threatening flash flooding, the Bureau of Meteorology warned on Monday afternoon. Continue reading…
