Illegal use of fireworks can lead to thousands of dollars in fines and even jail. Here are the rules around the countryHefty fines and even jail time are on the cards for those who set off illegal fireworks this New Year’s Eve.People right across the country used to partake in the annual “cracker night” festival, setting off fireworks in their back yards, but most states and territories began banning this practice in the 1980s. Continue reading…

