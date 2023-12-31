Hundreds of thousands gather in Sydney and Melbourne to enjoy spectacular fireworks displays Australians turned out in their hundreds of thousands to see in the new year under a midnight sky lit up by fireworks.In Sydney, crowds were abuzz and at maximum capacity as revellers crammed picnic rugs together across harbour foreshore vantage points. More than 8.5 tonnes of fireworks went up in smoke alongside 80,000 pyrotechnic effects to the sounds of jubilant cheers. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- New Year’s Eve: huge crowds turn out in Australian cities to see in 2024 - December 31, 2023
- Maine secretary of state targeted in ‘swatting’ call after removing Trump from ballot - December 31, 2023
- ‘Amazing’: Queensland mum uses electric car to ‘save’ son’s life with dialysis during power outage - December 31, 2023