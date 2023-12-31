Hundreds of thousands gather in Sydney and Melbourne to enjoy spectacular fireworks displays Australians turned out in their hundreds of thousands to see in the new year under a midnight sky lit up by fireworks.In Sydney, crowds were abuzz and at maximum capacity as revellers crammed picnic rugs together across harbour foreshore vantage points. More than 8.5 tonnes of fireworks went up in smoke alongside 80,000 pyrotechnic effects to the sounds of jubilant cheers. Continue reading…

Read Full Story