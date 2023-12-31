People gather for firework displays in major cities to usher in the new yearHello. Welcome to our live coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world as 2024 begins. Well, begins for some of us. I am in London, but Kiritimati has already been enjoying the new year for eight hours, and Sydney has been lit up with the two traditional epic fireworks display – one at midnight, and a family friendly one at 9pm so you can get younger kids tucked up in bed early.Over the next few hours we will bring you some of the best photographs from around the world, messages of goodwill from world leaders, and hopefully a little bit of fun too. Continue reading…

Read Full Story