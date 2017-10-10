Breaking News
Home / Top News / New York Academy of Art Collaborate with Cappasity to Showcase Art in 3D

New York Academy of Art Collaborate with Cappasity to Showcase Art in 3D

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York Academy of Art and Cappasity, a company developing a blockchain-based platform for 3D content exchange, have announced their long-term partnership. This is the first time 3D digitizing technology is being utilized by an educational institution to showcase Art. The Academy has used the Cappasity 3D technology to digitize a sculpture by Robert Taplin, with the latter being put up for sale at the Academy’s Annual Take Home a Nude® auction at Sotheby’s.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5b678d5-dd46-403c-b985-3f20aeacf05f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24a754b4-41ba-4a04-9116-e4908f94fd5a

The Academy partnered with Cappasity to display art pieces online for everything from exhibitions to fundraising auctions. The multi-year partnership is aimed to showcase the Academy’s Cast Collection, on loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as sculptures created by faculty, students and other artists. The New York Academy of Art’s prestigious sculpture department includes faculty and graduates such as Will Kurtz, Steve Shaheen, Judy Fox and Cynthia Eardley.

The Academy and Cappasity also plan to offer virtual and augmented reality tours of the Academy’s major exhibitions and galleries, allowing viewers all over the world to ‘virtually’ visit the Academy.

“Our partnership with Cappasity will allow the New York Academy of Art to showcase the exceptional work produced by our students and faculty. We are so excited to utilize this incredible new program, said Peter Drake, Dean of Academic Affairs at the New York Academy of Art.

“The technology by Cappasity allows users to have a great immersive experience of visiting a gallery or exhibition that is almost as intoxicating and interactive as the experience of visiting a real gallery or exhibition. We are pleased to commence our cooperation with the prestigious New York Academy of Art and give the Academy the opportunity to showcase their students art work to visitors from all over the globe,” said Kosta Popov, Cappasity founder and CEO. “Currently, AR/VR technologies are not very popular in the practice and creation of art. This is because traditionally it has been technically difficult and challenging to create high-quality 3D content. We are the first Company to take this step, that is to  provide the art world a solution for easy 3D content creation.”

CAPPASITY PLATFORM
The Cappasity platform allows everyone to easily create and embed 3D content into their websites, and virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR) apps. It takes up to three minutes to make a 3D image of an object. Copyright is protected by blockchain technology. A new digital currency, Cappasity’s ARToken, will be used as the ‘mechanism of exchange’ for ecosystem ecommerce. Those who are interested in 3D technologies can participate in the ARToken crowdsale, commencing October 25.

NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART
Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a graduate school and cultural institution that combines intensive technical training in the fine arts with active critical discourse. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art. The New York Academy of Art is also home to a major collection of 19th century sculpture casts, on permanent loan from prestigious institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

MEDIA INQUIRIES
Jenny Herz
[email protected]

Website – https://www.artoken.io
Twitter – https://twitter.com/cappasity
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/cappasity
Slack – http://cappasity.herokuapp.com/
Telegram – https://t.me/artoken
Linkedin – https://www.linkedin.com/company/cappasity-inc-

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.