New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking over $370 million from former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in his highly publicized civil fraud trial.
James demanded the financial penalty as repayment for profits she argues were illicitly gained, according to a document filed to the court on Friday.
The attorney general argues, “The conclusion that defendants intended to defraud when preparing and certifying Trump’s SFCs is inescapable; the myriad decept
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- New York AG seeks over $370M from Trump, co-defendants for ‘ill-gotten gains’ - January 5, 2024
- Wayne LaPierre announces resignation as NRA chief - January 5, 2024
- Garland says US witnessing ‘deeply disturbing spike in threats’ against public servants - January 5, 2024