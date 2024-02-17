New York Attorney General Letitia James took a victory lap for the press following the fraud ruling against former President Donald Trump.

James made the celebratory comments during a press conference at her offices in Manhattan on Friday.

“Today, justice has been served. Today we proved that no one is above the law. No matter how rich, powerful or politically connected you are,” said James at a press conference on Friday after the ruling. The attorney general said t

[Read Full story at source]