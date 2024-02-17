New York Attorney General Letitia James took a victory lap for the press following the fraud ruling against former President Donald Trump.
James made the celebratory comments during a press conference at her offices in Manhattan on Friday.
“Today, justice has been served. Today we proved that no one is above the law. No matter how rich, powerful or politically connected you are,” said James at a press conference on Friday after the ruling. The attorney general said t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New York AG takes victory lap after Trump fraud ruling: ‘Justice has been served’ - February 17, 2024
- Crisis in the Northwest: Inside one of Oregon’s largest homeless camps with a former drug dealer - February 17, 2024
- GOP senator fumes over ‘wacko’ Democrats’ lack of ‘common sense’ on trans sports: ‘Going to get hurt’ - February 17, 2024