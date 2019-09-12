Breaking News
Home / Top News / New York and California offer untapped potential for voluntary sales finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

New York and California offer untapped potential for voluntary sales finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

AVON, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The states that are the leaders in total voluntary sales volumes look very different from the top states by sales penetration (voluntary sales per employed population), according to Eastbridge Consulting Group’s ninth annual U.S. State ESI and EPI Data report.  Texas, California, and Florida led the country in voluntary sales for the eighth year in a row, and New York and North Carolina rounded out the top five. Compared to 2017 results, the top five states are the same with several states switching positions (i.e. Georgia and Illinois).   

However, sales volume only tells part of the story. Relative sales penetration offers better insight into the future sales opportunity in each state. To this end, Eastbridge developed the Eastbridge Sales Index (ESI) which is calculated based on a rolling three-year average of voluntary sales reported by carriers, divided by the employed population for each state. For this year’s survey, the rolling average included 2018, 2017 and 2016 voluntary sales results. 

“New York and California are good examples of states that still have untapped potential despite their high voluntary sales. This is indicated by their relatively low ESI numbers – meaning that there are still many employees not yet covered,” adds Eastbridge Senior Vice President, Bonnie Brazzell. Seven of the top 15 states for total voluntary sales with below average ESI numbers present similar potential. On the other hand, North Carolina and Texas have relatively high ESI numbers along with being in the top five by total voluntary sales and therefore represent less opportunity to cover additional employees relative to other states.

The U.S. State ESI and EPI Data report is an adjunct to Eastbridge’s annual U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report and includes sales and inforce data by state, as reported by the survey participants. The report is free but available only to survey participants. For more information on becoming a participant in the next annual survey, contact the company at [email protected] or call (860) 676-9633. 

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. (www.eastbridge.com) is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: 
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.