The New York State Court that will decide former President Donald Trump’s appeal includes justices who have a history of donating to Democratic campaigns and were elected to lower court judgeships as Democratic candidates before their appointments to the Appellate Court.
State campaign records show that some of the justices, when they served as judges in the lower courts, donated to Democratic candidates and campaign committees, an apparent violation of the New York State Advisor
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New York Appeals Court judges in Trump case donated routinely to Democrats, records show - June 4, 2024
- ‘Sociopathic’: Biden blasted for ‘disgusting lie’ on Netanyahu’s handling of war with Hamas - June 4, 2024
- Reform California chairman slams proposal mandating illegal immigrants be hired for taxpayer-funded state jobs - June 4, 2024