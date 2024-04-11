New York’s state budget is poised for another delay as backroom negotiations over a sweeping proposal to drive new housing construction continue to hold up the spending plan.
Lawmakers in the state Senate passed a stopgap bill Thursday that will keep government funded and extend the budget deadline until April 15. The Assembly is expected to approve the measure on Friday, sending it to the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul for a signature.
The budget has been delayed a handful o
