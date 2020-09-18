Breaking News
New York City and Hamptons based florist BUUNCH.com leader in floral events & subscriptions disrupts market with virtual team building classes

After creating florals for events and editorial projects in New York for almost 10 years, Buunch began as a way to share the flower magic with clients on a smaller scale.

New York City BUUNCH.com, online luxury flower shop by the creative force behind floral events studio L’Atelier Rouge has launched team building and professional development services designed as virtual classes

New York City, NY, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As COVID-19 has fragmented workplace culture and professional relationships between teams, organizations across the globe are struggling to recover that cohesion necessary for a level of collaboration and productivity that is conducive to their survival and their bottom line. 

“We are amazed and excited,” says founder Caroline Bailly, “that our skills, developed over years of experience in weddings, events, hospitality and now subscription services could be leveraged to regroup coworkers and team members in a new, refreshing setting that matches nature and beauty with an activity that is so refreshingly therapeutic in these times of fear and uncertainty.” Buunch Virtual Services for team building and professional development was born out of the request by a long time client, also one of the top financial data companies in the world, for a team building event centered around floral arranging. “The success of the event,” Bailly continues, “coupled with the enthusiasm of the attendees was all we needed to solidify this as an equitable offering in a virtually untapped market- and, it’s another expression of what we love to do.”

Buunch continues to thrive under the international influence of founder Caroline Bailly and Creative Floral Director Takaya Sato, known for their clients such as fashion institution Dior and the Michelin-starred Marea with a unique blend of art, ikebana and flower therapy using internationally sourced flowers of the highest quality. The encouraging growth has inspired spin-offs of Buunch, including floral therapy services, weekly gift / subscriptions and even lifestyle event planning and services.

The Buunch Virtual Services information is available on the Buunch.com website at the URL: 

https://buunch.com/pages/virtual-services

About Buunch.com

Caroline Bailly: Before founding L’Atelier Rouge, famed NYC floral and event design company in 2010, Caroline worked under the tutelage of Olivier Guigni and developed a detailed knowledge of luxury floral services designing both large scale events and small residential intimate floral decor. Arriving stateside in the late 90’s, Caroline practiced her skills managing events for Daniel Boulud and Geoffrey Zakarian, building off of her training from the prestigious Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne in Switzerland where she majored in the impact of environmental design and customer behavior.

Takaya Sato: Recognized as a classically trained ikebana master in his native Japan, Takaya is the craftsman behind Buunch’s cutting-edge floral arrangements. After beginning his training back in Japan more than twenty years ago at his father’s flower shop, Takaya has been designing for some of the most elite events in New York and around the globe and brings his refined sensibility to Buunch.

Contact: ﻿﻿Caroline Bailly

﻿﻿5166061730

[email protected]

www.buunch.com

