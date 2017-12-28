New York City apartment fire kills 12, injures several others

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Twelve people were killed, including an infant, and four were critically injured on Thursday in a fire that swept through several floors of an apartment building in the New York City borough of the Bronx, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
