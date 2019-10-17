New York city council votes to close infamous Rikers Island jails

The New York City Council voted on Thursday to close the city’s infamous Rikers Island jail complex by 2026, casting off a detention system plagued by chronic violence and decrepit facilities as part of a national rethinking of mass incarceration.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pentagon official won’t testify Friday to House impeachment probe - October 17, 2019
- Trump says he has a lot of confidence in acting chief of staff Mulvaney - October 17, 2019
- UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract - October 17, 2019