A New York state appeals court has denied an attempt by New York City leaders to implement a law that would let non-citizens vote in local elections.

In a 3-1 ruling issued Wednesday by the Appellate Division for the Second Judicial Department, the body said the law violated the New York Constitution and Municipal Home Rule Law.

It “must be declared null and void,” the court said in a 43-page ruling.

The law was passed in December 2021 by the City Council and

