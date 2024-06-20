New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability and job approval ratings are at their lowest ever, according to a new poll.

A statewide Siena College survey conducted last week showed the Democratic governor’s approval rating sits at 44%, a record low, according to the pollster, with 50% disapproving of how Hochul has performed as governor. Her favorability rating is also underwater at 38-49%, favorable to unfavorable.

The good news for Hochul is that a plurality of voters

[Read Full story at source]