New York Democrats who control the state Senate and Assembly have released their budget proposals for the year, setting up potential battles with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office over education funding and income taxes.

The spending plans mark the start of the state’s budget negotiations, a process that will play out behind closed doors between the governor, Senate leader and Assembly speaker ahead of the budget’s April 1 due date.

Hochul said she thought the budget

[Read Full story at source]