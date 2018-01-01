(Reuters) – A family of five from the New York City suburb of Scarsdale was aboard a plane that crashed into woodland off a popular tourist beach in Costa Rica on Sunday, killing all 12 people aboard, a family relative said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iranian police say one officer killed by protester, raising stakes in unrest - January 1, 2018
- Iran protests continue for fifth day, at least 10 killed - January 1, 2018
- New York family of five among the dead in Costa Rican plane crash - January 1, 2018