New York Federal Court Issues $26.5M Judgment and Broad Injunction Against Operators of My Indian TV Service

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

IBCAP coordinated and supported lawsuit results in domain name transfers and shutdown of major pirate service

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced that a federal court in New York has issued a judgment of $26,550,000 against Sanjeev Kumar and Tsvetomir Dobrilov, operators of the My Indian TV service and the MyIndian.tv and NewMyIndian.tv websites. The judgment is against the operators personally.

In addition to the monetary award, the court also issued a broad injunction (1) prohibiting the defendants from streaming certain IBCAP member channels or advertising or selling the My Indian TV service; (2) prohibiting retailers from selling the My Indian TV service; and (3) prohibiting non-party service providers such as hosting companies and CDNs from providing services that support the enjoined activities. The order also requires domain name registries and registrars to transfer certain domain names used by the defendants to market and operate the service.

As a result of the lawsuit, the My Indian TV service has shut down and exited the U.S. market on or about April 2022.

“This case marks yet another victory where IBCAP coordinated a lawsuit with its member companies resulting in the shutdown of a major pirate service in the U.S.,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “With broad injunctive tools such as prohibitions against CDNs and hosting providers supporting the pirate service, banning retailers from selling the pirate services and transfers of key domain names used by the pirate operators, we can cripple pirate services to a point where they have no choice but to exit the market. We will continue to deploy this highly effective strategy to benefit our IBCAP members.”

The case was filed by IBCAP member DISH Network, and a copy of the order can be found here.

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters and distributors representing more than 170 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

